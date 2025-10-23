Former Sabarimala Administrative Officer Murari Babu has been arrested in connection with the temple's gold theft case. He is accused of conspiring to alter official records to show gold-plated sheets as copper-plated during his tenure.

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Sabarimala Administrative Officer Murari Babu has been arrested in connection with the gold theft case linked to the temple. He was taken into custody from his residence in Perunna around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that his arrest was recorded after a detailed interrogation session.

Murari Babu, who is currently under suspension, has been identified as the second accused in the case. He will be produced before the court today following a medical examination.

Accusations

Authorities revealed that Murari Babu’s role in the alleged conspiracy is “very clear.” According to the investigation, he played a major part in the chain of events stretching from 2019 to 2024, when key records were altered during his tenure as Sabarimala’s administrative officer.

Reports indicate that it was under his supervision that documents were modified to show that the temple’s decorative sheets were copper-plated instead of gold-plated. Investigators believe the forgery of official records began during his term. Murari Babu was also the first officer to face disciplinary action by the Travancore Devaswom Board in connection with the matter.

This is not the only case pending against him. He is also listed as an accused in the smuggling of Dwarapalaka sculpture sheets and door frames. Initially, there were indications that he might be released after questioning; however, the interrogation findings led to his formal arrest.

Murari Babu denies wrongdoing

Despite the mounting allegations, Murari Babu has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the Sabarimala gold sheet controversy. The officer, who also served as Deputy Commissioner of the Travancore Devaswom Board, claimed that the confusion began due to a letter from the Tantri, based on which the records mentioned copper sheets in the mahazar.

He maintained that he had only submitted a preliminary report and that decisions were made by officials above him after inspection. “The Dwarapalakas and door frame were only lightly plated with gold, which is why the copper became visible,” Murari Babu explained in his defense.