Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar has suggested that every temple in the state should have a cow shelter, an institute to teach Sanatan Dharma, and a hospital. He proposed that Devaswom Boards take charge of these efforts.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has called for the creation of three essential services in every temple across the state, a cow shelter, an educational institute to teach Sanatan Dharma, and a hospital. He made this suggestion while addressing a gathering at Sri Rajarajeswara Temple in Taliparamba, Kannur district, on Saturday evening.

The Governor was speaking during an event to unveil a bronze idol of Lord Shiva at the temple.

Temples must have cow shelters, says Arlekar

Governor Arlekar stressed the importance of building a 'gaushala' or cow shelter in every temple. He said the shelter should take in stray cattle that are often seen on the roads.

“All our temples must have one 'gaushala' where all the cattle roaming in the streets are to be brought. That is our prime duty,” he said.

The Governor added that many people would willingly donate for such shelters if temple authorities take the initiative.

Sanatan Dharma education must reach the next generation

Arlekar also emphasised the need to teach Sanatan Dharma to the youth. He said that each temple should establish an educational institute for this purpose.

“We must have an educational institution. It is a must. Otherwise, who will give the teachings and preachings of our Sanatan Dharma to the next generation?” the Governor asked.

He noted that without formal centres of learning within temples, important cultural and religious values may not pass on to future generations.

Hospitals in temples to serve the public

Governor Arlekar further urged temples to offer basic medical services to people through hospitals or clinics on their premises. He described this as an extension of spiritual service.

“Service to the patient is a must,” he said, linking the idea to the concept of ‘manav seva is madhav seva’, meaning serving humanity is serving God.

Devaswom Boards can take the lead

The Governor suggested that Devaswom Boards, which manage temple affairs in Kerala, could implement these three ideas, a cow shelter, an educational centre, and a hospital, in a phased manner.

He added that temple authorities only need to reach out to the public, who are usually willing to contribute for such social causes.

“People are ready to donate anything when we ask for it. Whatever comes to the feet of God and the temple, that again has to be given to the public,” Arlekar said.

A message of spiritual and social service

The Governor’s speech linked religious devotion with public welfare, urging temples to play a larger role in society-building. His remarks reflect a call to blend faith, tradition, and service, using the temple as a hub for both spiritual and social development.

This was one of the strongest appeals in recent times for temples in Kerala to go beyond worship and provide services that can benefit the broader community.

