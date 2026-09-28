In a shocking incident from Ayoor in Kollam, an elderly woman suffered severe burns after her own daughter and granddaughter poured boiling water on her face and body. The victim, Radhamani from Edamulakkal, was attacked over a property dispute.

Kollam: In a brutal incident from Ayoor in Kollam, a daughter and granddaughter poured boiling water on an elderly woman's face and body. The victim is Radhamani, a native of Edamulakkal. Her daughter Aswathy and granddaughter Amritha carried out this shocking attack. A property dispute led to this violence. The Chadayamangalam police have registered a case regarding the incident. Interestingly, Aswathy, who is also known as Aswathy Achu from Ayoor Ozhukuparakkal, is already an accused in several other cases, including a honey trap case.

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The family had a heated argument over a piece of land. Following the fight, Aswathy and her daughter kicked her parents out of the house. According to the complaint, while Radhamani was sitting in the sit-out, the mother-daughter duo poured boiling water on her. The elderly woman suffered burn injuries on her face and body, and she immediately sought treatment at a local hospital. The Chadayamangalam police booked Aswathy and her daughter. The FIR clearly states that the elderly woman faced physical harassment from them in the past as well.

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