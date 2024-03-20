Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dr Shahana death case: Kerala HC stays further studies of Dr Ruwais; Read

    The action of the High Court was on the appeal of the Principal of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The college had earlier decided to extend Ruwais' suspension by another three months.

    Dr Shahana death case: Kerala HC stays further studies of Dr Ruwais
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    Kochi: The High Court stayed the single bench order regarding the continuation of the Postgraduate (PG) studies of Dr. Ruwais, accused in Dr Shahana's suicide case. The action was taken by a division bench headed by the Chief Justice. The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College police arrested Dr Ruwais in connection with the suicide of young doctor Dr. Shahana on December 7.

    The action of the High Court was on the appeal of the Principal of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The college had earlier decided to extend Ruwais' suspension by another three months. The government appointed a committee to look into the matter. The division bench directed the committee to review the disciplinary action within a week and take a decision.

    Shahana was discovered unconscious in her flat on Tuesday (Dec 5) at approximately 11:30 p.m. She was hurried to the Medical College Hospital by the police officers. Upon arriving at the hospital, though, they declared her dead. According to the reports, the woman committed suicide as her family was unable to meet the demands of the dowry due to financial difficulties.
     

    Shahana and her friend Ruwais were engaged, however their marriage was put on hold by demands for extravagant dowries. Her family was unable to match the groom's family's demands, which reportedly included 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of property, and a BMW car.

