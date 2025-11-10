In a strategic move, the Congress party is fielding film director VM Vinu as its mayoral candidate for the Kozhikode Corporation elections. Following discussions with senior leaders, Vinu has consented to contest.

Kozhikode: In a strategic political move, the Congress party has decided to field noted film director VM Vinu as its mayoral candidate in the Kozhikode Corporation elections, aiming to shake up the contest and appeal to neutral voters.

The party leadership finalised Vinu’s name after discussions with senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala and Shafi Parambil, following which the filmmaker expressed his willingness to enter the fray. Although an official announcement is expected today, Vinu confirmed earlier in the morning that he had been approached by the leadership and that his consent had been sought. However, he added that the final decision had not yet been formally conveyed to him.

Congress sources indicate that VM Vinu will contest from either the Paroppadi or Chevayur division. The party also plans to release its list of Kozhikode Corporation candidates by noon, with 23 out of the 49 Congress candidates set to be announced first.

A move to attract wider support

The move to field VM Vinu as a high-profile candidate is seen as part of the Congress strategy to capture public attention and attract support beyond its traditional voter base. A long-time Kozhikode resident living near the Civil Station, Vinu enjoys considerable public goodwill thanks to his successful film career and outspoken views on civic and administrative issues.

Before holding talks with the party leadership, Vinu had indicated that he had communicated to the Congress about the challenges he might face in contesting the election. However, following further discussions with top leaders, the decision to make him the mayoral candidate was finalized late last night.