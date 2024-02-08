Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Did Kerala government cheat hundreds of duck farmers?

    The ducks were culled due to bird flu by the farmers in Kerala after they were promised that the state government will provide compensation. However, even after a year and a half, the compensation has not been provided to the duck farmers.

    Alappuzha: After paddy farmers, the state government has allegedly cheated duck farmers too. Even after a year and a half, the compensation for the ducks killed due to bird flu has not been paid to the farmers. The families who started duck farming by taking loans with interest are in trouble due to debt. In Alappuzha district alone, Rs 1.5 crore are to be paid, however, the government replies that there is no money in the treasury.

    Also read: Kerala: Shocking video of elephants being beaten up at Guruvayur camp surfaces (WATCH)

    The government's stand is that it will not pay for ducks that die due to disease. The government had promised to Rs 200 for the ducks culled to prevent the spread of the flu. However, the government has not paid a single rupee even after a year and a half, thus failing to fulfill the promise. 

    The government has to pay Rs 1.5 crore to 66 farmers in Alappuzha district alone. A farmer in Karumadi who culled 8700 ducks has to get a compensation of Rs 17 lakh. The animal protection department's justification is that the central government should pay 60 percent of the compensation and the farmers can be paid only after getting central funds.

    The current situation is that the farmers who undertook duck farming to support their families should bear the brunt of all this.
     

