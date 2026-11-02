A man is accused of raping a child and strangling her to death in Uttar Pradesh. Accused lured her into a field while she was playing outside her home. He was shot in the leg after allegedly opening fire at police while being taken for questioning.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by a 30-year-old neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district after he lured her away while she was playing outside her home. The shocking incident took place in the Muskara police station area on Sunday afternoon. The accused allegedly used the girl's own pajama trousers to strangle her after sexually assaulting her in a nearby field.

The incident triggered anger among villagers, who allegedly pelted stones at police vehicles and refused to allow officers to take the child's body away. Six police vehicles were damaged during the violence. The accused was later shot in the leg during an exchange of fire with police while being taken for questioning.

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3-year-old girl lured away by neighbour into field

According to police, the toddler was playing outside her house when the accused allegedly lured her into a nearby field. He then allegedly raped and strangled her before leaving her body there.

When the girl's family realised she was missing, they began searching for her. The accused reportedly pretended to help them look for the child, allegedly trying to avoid suspicion.

The girl's body was eventually discovered in the field at around 8 pm on Sunday. Following the discovery, her family handed the accused over to the police. Accused opens fire at police, shot in leg Circle Officer (Rath) Rajkumar Pandey said the accused attempted to escape while police were taking him for questioning. He allegedly opened fire at the officers using a country-made pistol that he had concealed on his person.

Police retaliated, shooting the accused in the leg. He was subsequently taken to the district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Villagers pelt stones at police vehicles

Tension escalated when police attempted to take custody of the girl's body. Angry villagers allegedly surrounded the police personnel, created a commotion and pelted stones at their vehicles.

Six vehicles were damaged, including those belonging to the Circle Officer and the Station House Officers of Rath and Binwar police stations.

Police used minimal force to disperse the crowd and eventually took custody of the body. It has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With agency inputs)