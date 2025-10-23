Circle Inspector Abhilash David has refuted allegations that he assaulted Congress MP Shafi Parambil during the Perambra clash. However, Shafi Parambil remains firm on his accusation, identifying David as his attacker.

Kozhikode: Circle Inspector Abhilash David has refuted allegations that he assaulted Congress MP Shafi Parambil during the recent protest in Perambra. Speaking to Asianet News, the officer asserted that he was not stationed near the area where UDF workers had gathered at the time of the incident.

According to Abhilash David, his assigned duty post was near the Perambra bus stand, where CPM workers had assembled. “I did not assault the MP. I was not in that area,” he clarified. The officer also confirmed that he has not been dismissed from service, as some reports suggested. “There was only a suspension, after which I was reinstated,” he said.

Officer admits political leanings

When asked about his political leanings, the CI admitted to having past ties with the CPM, remarking, “Who doesn’t have political affiliations?” However, he stressed that he has always kept politics separate from his professional duties, adding that he previously served as an office-bearer of the Police Association.

Meanwhile, MP Shafi Parambil addressed the media earlier in the day, confirming that it was indeed Vadakara Control Room CI Abhilash David who allegedly attacked him during the Perambra conflict.

Shafi firm on his allegations

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Shafi said he didn’t require the CM’s “AI tool” to identify his assailant. He recalled that Abhilash David had been suspended on January 16, 2023, for alleged mafia links, sparking widespread controversy at the time. Although reports later suggested his dismissal, the officer was among three individuals who were reinstated in service after an internal review.

Shafi further alleged that the officer is a regular visitor to the CPM’s Vanchiyoor area committee office.