Chingam 1: Kerala rings in Malayalam New Year 2024

    Chingam 1 is a joyous and festive occasion in Kerala, marking the beginning of a new year with hope, renewal, and celebration. It is a time for new beginnings, fresh starts, and joyous celebrations, steeped in tradition and culture.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 7:00 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Chingam 1, also known as the first day of Chingam Month, is an important day in the Malayalam calendar in Kerala. It signifies the start of the Malayalam New Year and is celebrated with much enthusiasm and traditional practices. Chingam is the first month of the Malayalam calendar, usually occurring in August or September based on the lunar calendar. This year, Chingam 1 falls on August 17. As it marks the harvest season, people embrace the New Year by dressing in traditional attire, with men and women wearing mundus, shirts, or set sarees. Many also visit temples to begin the year with blessings.

    New Beginnings:

    Chingam 1 represents a fresh start, and many Keralites view it as an auspicious time to initiate new ventures, projects, or even personal milestones like marriages or housewarming ceremonies.

    Agricultural Importance:

    As it marks the onset of the harvest season, farmers look forward to a season of abundance. The fields begin to flourish, and the preparations for the harvest are a central focus during this time.

    Onam Festival:

    Chingam 1 sets the stage for Onam, Kerala's biggest and most widely celebrated festival, which occurs in the same month. Onam is a harvest festival commemorating the legendary King Mahabali and is celebrated with grand feasts, dances, games, and the famous boat races.

    Astrological Importance:

    Chingam 1 is also important in Vedic astrology as it marks the sun's entry into the zodiac sign Leo (Simha). Many believe this alignment brings in positive energies, making it a favorable time for new endeavors.

    Festive preparations:

    In preparation for Chingam 1, people engage in festive activities like cleaning and decorating their homes. They wear new clothes and prepare traditional feasts. Homes are beautifully adorned with "Pookalam," intricate floral decorations made with a variety of colorful flowers, adding to the festive atmosphere.

    Cultural Events: 

    On Chingam 1 and throughout the Onam festival, various cultural events, including dance performances, music concerts, boat races (Vallamkali), and traditional games, are organized to showcase Kerala's vibrant traditions.

    Harvest Symbolism:

    Chingam 1 also marks the harvest season, symbolizing abundance, prosperity, and gratitude for nature's blessings. It is a time for farmers to celebrate and give thanks for a successful harvest.

    The start of Kollavarsham is marked by the Malayalam New Year on Chingam 1, but Vishu, celebrated in April, is also considered the New Year by many in Kerala. Vishu, which occurs on the first day of Medam, signifies the beginning of the solar year and is closely linked to harvest celebrations.
     

