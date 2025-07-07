The Child Rights Commission has requested reports from the District Child Protection Officer, District Medical Officer, and SHO regarding the death of a two-month-old baby during circumcision in Kozhikode.

Kozhikode: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo motu cognizance of the tragic death of a two-month-old infant during a circumcision procedure at a private clinic in Kozhikode.

The deceased infant, Emin Adam, was the son of Shadiya Sherin and Imtiyaz, residents of Chelannur. The incident occurred on Sunday, when the baby was reportedly undergoing a circumcision procedure.

Following the incident, the Commission has requested detailed reports from key district authorities, including the District Child Protection Officer, the District Medical Officer (DMO), and the Station House Officer (SHO). These reports are to be submitted within ten days.

Post-mortem

A post-mortem examination is currently being conducted at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital to determine the exact cause of death. The results are awaited to provide clarity on the medical circumstances surrounding the case.

The Child Rights Commission has already spoken with the grieving family after receiving information about the incident.

Meanwhile, the Kakkoor Police have registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint lodged by the baby's relatives against the private clinic involved.

Incident

The infant passed away on Sunday after undergoing a circumcision procedure, during which anesthesia was administered. The incident occurred at a private clinic in Kakkoor, on the outskirts of Kozhikode.

According to the police report, the child began showing signs of discomfort shortly after receiving the anesthesia. Despite being rushed to a nearby private hospital in Kozhikode, the baby sadly succumbed to their condition at 12:10 pm.