The shocking incident took place on the 9th of last month in Paluvai. Chavakkad police tracked down the accused after checking multiple CCTV cameras in the area.

Chavakkad police have arrested a 40-year-old man accused of sexually harassing a young girl who was walking along a public road in Paluvai, Thrissur. The accused has been identified as Thiruvathra Kannamkara Noushad. The arrest comes after police examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the man involved in the incident. The incident reportedly took place on the 9th of last month in Paluvai, where the girl was walking along the road when the accused allegedly harassed her. Following the incident, police launched an investigation to trace the suspect and establish his identity.

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During the investigation, officers examined CCTV footage collected from nearby areas. The footage provided a crucial lead, helping investigators identify the vehicle allegedly used by the accused. According to police, the man had arrived at the location on a black Splendor motorcycle. Acting on the information gathered during the investigation, a police team tracked down and arrested Noushad from Anchangadi. The operation was led by Chavakkad Station House Officer (SHO) Preetha Babu. Civil Police Officers (CPOs) Robert, Ajith Lal and T. Arun were also part of the team involved in the arrest.

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The swift action by the police followed the examination of CCTV footage and other leads gathered during the investigation. After completing the necessary procedures, police produced the accused before the court. The incident has once again drawn attention to concerns surrounding women's safety in public spaces, particularly for those travelling or walking alone on roads. Further legal proceedings in the case are expected to follow as the investigation moves forward.