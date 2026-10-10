The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the Karunya KR-771 lottery results on October 10, 2026, at 3 pm. Participants can check the winning numbers on the official website once published. The draw offers multiple rewards, featuring a first prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 25 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 10 lakh.

The Kerala Lottery Department is set to conduct the Karunya KR-771 lottery draw on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Lottery ticket holders across Kerala are waiting for the results, with the winning numbers expected to be released after the draw at 3 pm.

The results have not yet been announced. Participants are advised to check back for the latest updates and verify their tickets against the official results once they are published.

Karunya is one of Kerala's popular weekly lottery draws, organised by the state government's lottery department. The draw attracts participants hoping to win prizes across several categories, ranging from the top prize to smaller rewards for matching the specified numbers.

Karunya KR-771 Lottery: Prize Details

The first prize in the Karunya KR-771 draw is Rs 1 crore. The second-prize winner will receive Rs 25 lakh, while the third-prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh. Several other prize categories are also available.

The prize structure for the draw is as follows:

First prize: Rs 1 crore

Second prize: Rs 25 lakh

Third prize: Rs 10 lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh prize: Rs 500

Eighth prize: Rs 200

Ninth prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 5,000

Where to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Once announced, the Karunya KR-771 winning numbers can be checked through the Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website and the published results notification. Ticket holders should carefully match the ticket series and number with the official list before assuming they have won.

Winners must preserve their original tickets and follow the department's prescribed procedure for claiming prizes. They should also check the applicable claim deadlines and documentation requirements.

Stay tuned for updates on the Kerala Lottery Result Today, October 10. The winning numbers and prize-wise results will be added once the official announcement is available.