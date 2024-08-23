Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre's rules pose a challenge, Suresh Gopi unlikely to get nod for acting in films while serving as MoS

    Suresh Gopi's comment about being relieved if he loses his ministerial position due to acting has sparked controversy, upsetting the BJP's central leadership and the government. The government has not granted him permission to continue acting, citing that it violates the rules.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 1:58 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

    Thrissur: Suresh Gopi's comment about being relieved of his ministerial duties has sparked discontent within the BJP's central leadership. The party may revoke his ministerial position if he continues to act in films, citing it as a violation of the ministerial code of conduct. Experts in constitutional law also agree that ministers should not engage in film acting.

    Cinema is my passion, will die if I can't act: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

    The government has not permitted him to continue acting, as it violates the rules. According to experts, the current law prohibits ministers from pursuing alternative sources of income while in office, making it unlikely for them to continue acting.

    Actor-politician and Kerala's sole Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member, Suresh Gopi, who also serves as the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism, stated on Wednesday (Aug 21) that he would be "saved" if removed from his MoS position due to his passion for acting. Gopi mentioned that when he expressed his desire to star in at least 22 movies to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the latter set those papers aside.

    Suresh Gopi further said that he will definitely do films but permission has not been given yet.

    “However, one thing I can tell you. I would start the shooting for my film ‘Ottakomban’ on September 6,” the BJP MP said.

    He added, "With this responsibility as a Minister, I am unable to be with my voters in Thrissur. If I am relieved of the ministerial post, I can act and also be with the voters in my constituency."
     

