Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Brutal murder shocks Kerala! Wooden stick inserted in woman's private part; husband arrested

    The autopsy report of the woman who was found dead on Monday (July 8) morning revealed that she was brutally killed by her husband after inserting a wooden stick into her private parts in Cheruthuruthy, Thrissur. The police have arrested Thamizharasan, a native of Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu.

    Brutal murder shocks Kerala! Wooden stick inserted in woman's private part; husband arrested in cheruthuruthy thrissur anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

    Thrissur: In an appalling incident, an autopsy confirmed that the death of a 50-year-old woman, Selvi, whose body was discovered in a waiting shed in Cheruthuruthy, Thrissur, on Monday (July 8) was a result of a vicious murder. The police have arrested her husband, Thamizharasan, who allegedly used a wooden stick to insert in her private parts. The investigation is ongoing, and the details of the case are being thoroughly examined.

    Kallakurichi native Thamizharasan had been living for five years with Selvi.

    According to the police, the husband, Thamizharasan, reported his wife's death at the waiting shed to the authorities on Monday morning. Following this, the Cheruthuruthi Police conducted an inquest and transferred the body to Thrissur Medical College for an autopsy. The post-mortem examination revealed that the woman's death was a result of murder. Subsequent questioning of the husband led to his confession, revealing his involvement in the crime.

    The husband, heavily intoxicated, committed a heinous crime, brutally murdering his wife between 2 am and 6 am. He then dragged her body from under the Cheruthuruthy bridge to a nearby waiting shed. Afterward, he went to the police station, feigning innocence, and reported his wife's death. Under the direction of City Police Commissioner R Ilango, the accused was taken to the crime scene, where crucial evidence was gathered. The police have also recovered the weapon used in the commission of the crime.
     

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 4:45 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre okays Air Kerala states first low budget airline anr

    Centre okays Air Kerala, state’s first low-budget airline

    Kerala: Ex-SFI leader, arrested for sharing college girls' photographs on obscene Facebook pages, out on bail anr

    Kerala: Ex-SFI leader, arrested for sharing college girls' photographs on obscene Facebook pages, out on bail

    Kerala: Kozhikode man defrauded of Rs 4 point 8 crore in fake stock trading app scam anr

    Kerala: Kozhikode man defrauded of Rs 4.8 crore in fake stock trading apps

    Kerala: 10-year-old diagnosed with cholera in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: 10-year-old diagnosed with cholera in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala government to organise 'Keraleeyam' again in December 2024 anr

    Kerala government to organise 'Keraleeyam' again in December

    Recent Stories

    Tata Harrier to Hyundai Alcazar: 5 SUVs that are solid alternative to Mahindra XUV 700 gcw

    Tata Harrier to Hyundai Alcazar: 5 SUVs that are solid alternative to Mahindra XUV 700

    Mihir Shah, key accused in Worli hit-and-run case, arrested by Mumbai Police AJR

    Mihir Shah, key accused in Worli hit-and-run case, arrested by Mumbai Police; check details

    Explained What is 'naked resignation', why are professionals opting this route & what are the risks involved snt

    Explained: What is 'naked resignation', why are professionals opting for it & what are the risks involved

    WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli attend kirtan at London's ISKON temple RKK

    WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli attend kirtan at London's ISKON temple

    Patanjali pulls 14 products from market after license revocation; Check anr

    Patanjali pulls 14 products from market after license revocation; Check complete list

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon