Brutal murder shocks Kerala! Wooden stick inserted in woman's private part; husband arrested

The autopsy report of the woman who was found dead on Monday (July 8) morning revealed that she was brutally killed by her husband after inserting a wooden stick into her private parts in Cheruthuruthy, Thrissur. The police have arrested Thamizharasan, a native of Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu.

Thrissur: In an appalling incident, an autopsy confirmed that the death of a 50-year-old woman, Selvi, whose body was discovered in a waiting shed in Cheruthuruthy, Thrissur, on Monday (July 8) was a result of a vicious murder. The police have arrested her husband, Thamizharasan, who allegedly used a wooden stick to insert in her private parts. The investigation is ongoing, and the details of the case are being thoroughly examined.

Kallakurichi native Thamizharasan had been living for five years with Selvi.

According to the police, the husband, Thamizharasan, reported his wife's death at the waiting shed to the authorities on Monday morning. Following this, the Cheruthuruthi Police conducted an inquest and transferred the body to Thrissur Medical College for an autopsy. The post-mortem examination revealed that the woman's death was a result of murder. Subsequent questioning of the husband led to his confession, revealing his involvement in the crime.

The husband, heavily intoxicated, committed a heinous crime, brutally murdering his wife between 2 am and 6 am. He then dragged her body from under the Cheruthuruthy bridge to a nearby waiting shed. Afterward, he went to the police station, feigning innocence, and reported his wife's death. Under the direction of City Police Commissioner R Ilango, the accused was taken to the crime scene, where crucial evidence was gathered. The police have also recovered the weapon used in the commission of the crime.



Latest Videos