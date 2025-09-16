Caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba, Amoebic Meningoencephalitis has put Kerala health authorities on high alert. Response measures include enhanced surveillance, public awareness campaigns, and chlorination of water sources.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday clarified there's no cluster of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) cases in 2025, though there were clusters in 2024 linked to a common water source. She also confirmed 69 PAM cases with 19 deaths so far this year, updating earlier figures. Speaking to ANI, Minister George said, “Not clusters, single cases...we did have clusters, but not in 2025... but back in 2024, there was a cluster there because the same water source was used...here, there is no cluster, but we have cases, we have a total number of 69 cases...” Authorities like NCDC and Kerala Health Department are closely monitoring the situation amid concerns over this rare, often fatal brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri.



On cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala, Health Minister George said, "We did have 69 cases, and out of 69 cases, 19 deaths were reported...Specifically, after the 2023 Nipah outbreak, we issued strict instructions to investigate every meningoencephalitis case...We have also asked the practitioners to check the cause of that meningoencephalitis...If they find amoeba, they will start the treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis, which saves lives...Early detection leads to saving lives...".

Awareness About Brain-Eating Amoeba Vital

Meanwhile, Kerala's health authorities are on high alert due to multiple cases of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare and often fatal brain infection caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba, commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba.” Kerala has reported multiple deaths due to Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) cases across districts in August and September 2025, according to official sources. "Given past reports from the state and high fatality associated with the disease, continuous vigilance, enhanced surveillance, environmental sampling, and strict IEC measures are essential. NCDC and the State Health Department are monitoring the situation closely, with laboratory confirmation and epidemiological investigations underway," official sources said on Friday.



As Public Health Response, “Testing of febrile and symptomatic individuals across affected districts. Alert issued to Kozhikode Medical College and district hospitals. Awareness campaigns in communities regarding the risks of freshwater exposure. Environmental measures: Instructions issued for cleaning and chlorination of wells and public water sources.” The age range of PAM cases is 3 months to 91 years, and cases reported this year are 33 males and 19 females. Kerala has previously reported cases of PAM. In 2024, cases were reported from Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Kannur districts during June-July.

