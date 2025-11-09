The BJP has released its first list of 67 candidates for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections, featuring high-profile names like former DGP R Sreelekha and former athlete Padmini Thomas. The party stated its goal is to win the capital city.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections, featuring several notable personalities from diverse backgrounds. A total of 67 candidates were declared in the first phase.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Former DGP R Sreelekha will contest from the Sasthamangalam ward, while former athlete and Sports Council Secretary Padmini Thomas has been named the candidate from Palayam. VV Rajesh will represent the BJP from the Kodunganoor ward. Other key candidates include Devima in Thirumala, Karamana Aji in Karamana, and MR Gopan in Nemom. TS Anilkumar and Anil Kazhakkoottam will contest from the Peroorkada and Kazhakkoottam wards respectively.

Notably, former Congress leaders Maheswaran Nair and Thampanoor Satheesh, who recently joined the BJP, have also been included in the candidates list. Padmini Thomas, who left Congress to enter the saffron camp, is another high-profile addition.

State BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced the list, declaring that the party is seeking an opportunity to govern the capital city and transform Thiruvananthapuram into one of India’s best urban centers. He emphasized the party’s vision of building a “corruption-free Ananthapuri.”

Full List of BJP Candidates

Thirumala: Devima PS

Thrikkannapuram: Vinodkumar MV

Punnaikkamugal: K Maheswaran Nair

Poojappura: T Rajalakshmi

Karamana: Karamana Ajith

Pappanancode: Niramankara Hari

Karumam: Ashanath GS

Melamcode: Pappanancode Saji

Ponnumangalam: SK Sreedevi

Estate: R Abhilash

Nemom: MR Gopan

Nedungad: RS Beena

Kalady: GS Manju

Kamaleswaram: V Giri

Ambalathara: Simi Jyothish

Thiruvallam: S Gopakumar

Vellar: V Sathyavathi

Poonkulam: Ratheesh

Vazhuthacaud: Latha Balachandran

Palayam: Padmini Thomas

Thampanoor: Thampanoor Satheesh

Valiyashala: Surya Shiju

Chala: SKP Ramesh

Manacaud: P Saritha

Sreekanteswaram: O Sukanya

Pettah: P Ashok Kumar

Vallakkadavu: Geetha Dinesh

Puthenpally: J Dhanya

Beemapally: M Sindhu

Valiyathura: Jayarani Wilfrend

Vettucaud: Hilda George

Kodunganoor: VV Rajesh

Nettayam: Yamuna

Valiyavila: Viji Girikumar

Kanjirampara: Sumi SS

Sasthamangalam: R Sreelekha

Kannammoola: VS Ajith

Kunnukuzhi: SS Kavya

Pattom: Anjana

Gowreesapattom: Radhika Rani M

Kuravankonam: GB Minimol

Kudappanakkunnu: J Sheeja

Thuruthummoola: V Vijayakumar

Peroorkada: TS Anilkumar

Pangappara: Monisha Mohan

Chempazhanthy: Anju Balan

Karyavattom: Sandhya Rani SS

Chengottukonam: Archana Manikandan

Kazhakkoottam: Kazhakkoottam Anil

Sainik School: V Sudevan Nair

Chanthavila: Anu G Prabha

Kattaikonam: Reshma Raj

Njandoorkonam: A Pradeep Kumar

Powdikonam: Deepu Raj RC

Chellamangalam: Bijay Mohan

Idavakkode: Swathi

Mannanthala: Chempazhanthy Udayan

Nalanchira: Annie Chacko

Ulloor: S Anilkumar

Alathara: KP Bindu

Attipra: SS Sunil

Kuzhivila: B Rajendran

Kulathoor: Kavya Sunichandran

Poundkadavu: M Paul

Medical College: Divya S Pradeep

Venganoor: Sindhu Rajeev

Port: Mukkola Prabhakaran