The BJP has released its first list of 67 candidates for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections, featuring high-profile names like former DGP R Sreelekha and former athlete Padmini Thomas. The party stated its goal is to win the capital city.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections, featuring several notable personalities from diverse backgrounds. A total of 67 candidates were declared in the first phase.
Former DGP R Sreelekha will contest from the Sasthamangalam ward, while former athlete and Sports Council Secretary Padmini Thomas has been named the candidate from Palayam. VV Rajesh will represent the BJP from the Kodunganoor ward. Other key candidates include Devima in Thirumala, Karamana Aji in Karamana, and MR Gopan in Nemom. TS Anilkumar and Anil Kazhakkoottam will contest from the Peroorkada and Kazhakkoottam wards respectively.
Notably, former Congress leaders Maheswaran Nair and Thampanoor Satheesh, who recently joined the BJP, have also been included in the candidates list. Padmini Thomas, who left Congress to enter the saffron camp, is another high-profile addition.
State BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced the list, declaring that the party is seeking an opportunity to govern the capital city and transform Thiruvananthapuram into one of India’s best urban centers. He emphasized the party’s vision of building a “corruption-free Ananthapuri.”
Full List of BJP Candidates
Thirumala: Devima PS
Thrikkannapuram: Vinodkumar MV
Punnaikkamugal: K Maheswaran Nair
Poojappura: T Rajalakshmi
Karamana: Karamana Ajith
Pappanancode: Niramankara Hari
Karumam: Ashanath GS
Melamcode: Pappanancode Saji
Ponnumangalam: SK Sreedevi
Estate: R Abhilash
Nemom: MR Gopan
Nedungad: RS Beena
Kalady: GS Manju
Kamaleswaram: V Giri
Ambalathara: Simi Jyothish
Thiruvallam: S Gopakumar
Vellar: V Sathyavathi
Poonkulam: Ratheesh
Vazhuthacaud: Latha Balachandran
Palayam: Padmini Thomas
Thampanoor: Thampanoor Satheesh
Valiyashala: Surya Shiju
Chala: SKP Ramesh
Manacaud: P Saritha
Sreekanteswaram: O Sukanya
Pettah: P Ashok Kumar
Vallakkadavu: Geetha Dinesh
Puthenpally: J Dhanya
Beemapally: M Sindhu
Valiyathura: Jayarani Wilfrend
Vettucaud: Hilda George
Kodunganoor: VV Rajesh
Nettayam: Yamuna
Valiyavila: Viji Girikumar
Kanjirampara: Sumi SS
Sasthamangalam: R Sreelekha
Kannammoola: VS Ajith
Kunnukuzhi: SS Kavya
Pattom: Anjana
Gowreesapattom: Radhika Rani M
Kuravankonam: GB Minimol
Kudappanakkunnu: J Sheeja
Thuruthummoola: V Vijayakumar
Peroorkada: TS Anilkumar
Pangappara: Monisha Mohan
Chempazhanthy: Anju Balan
Karyavattom: Sandhya Rani SS
Chengottukonam: Archana Manikandan
Kazhakkoottam: Kazhakkoottam Anil
Sainik School: V Sudevan Nair
Chanthavila: Anu G Prabha
Kattaikonam: Reshma Raj
Njandoorkonam: A Pradeep Kumar
Powdikonam: Deepu Raj RC
Chellamangalam: Bijay Mohan
Idavakkode: Swathi
Mannanthala: Chempazhanthy Udayan
Nalanchira: Annie Chacko
Ulloor: S Anilkumar
Alathara: KP Bindu
Attipra: SS Sunil
Kuzhivila: B Rajendran
Kulathoor: Kavya Sunichandran
Poundkadavu: M Paul
Medical College: Divya S Pradeep
Venganoor: Sindhu Rajeev
Port: Mukkola Prabhakaran