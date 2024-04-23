BIZARRE! Man enters woman's home in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, forcefully gives 'COVID vaccine booster dose'

An elderly woman living alone in Ranni, Pathanamthitta, was injected by an unknown person who claimed it was a COVID-19 vaccine booster. Currently, her health condition is reported as satisfactory after being discharged from Kottayam Medical College.

Pathanamthitta: An unidentified individual visited the residence of an elderly woman who lives alone and administered an injection to her under the guise of offering a COVID-19 vaccine. Chinnamma, a resident of Ranni in Pathanamthitta, received the injection from an unknown person, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the matter.

Chinnamma received an injection from an unfamiliar individual who led her to believe it was a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite her initial refusal, the unidentified young man persisted. He administered the injection on both sides of her arm. Following the injection, Chinnamma was handed the syringe and instructed to dispose of it by burning it.

The Ranni police have launched an investigation into the incident, which is considered highly unusual. The woman, who resides alone, was coerced into allowing entry into her home under the pretense of administering a COVID-19 vaccine. The perpetrator was reportedly traveling on a white scooter, and authorities are actively pursuing leads related to the vehicle.

Chinnamma did not dispose of the syringe used for the injection, and police authorities will examine this aspect as part of their investigation. Meanwhile, Chinnamma (66), is reported to be in satisfactory health. Although she was initially admitted to Kottayam Medical College, she has been discharged.

