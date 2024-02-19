Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Attukal Pongala 2024: Over 600 children to perform Kuthiyottam ritual today

    The "Kuthiyottam Vratam" is a significant ritual observed at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A total of 607 children between the ages of 10 and 12 are participating in the "Kuthiyottam Vratam" this year with the aspiration of becoming 'Devidasans' (warriors of the goddess).

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The "Kuthiyottam Vratam" is a significant ritual observed at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It is part of the Attukal Pongala festival, one of the largest gatherings of women for a religious event in the world.

    During the Kuthiyottam Vrataam, young boys undergo a special ritual in which they are initiated into a period of austerity and devotion. They are adorned in traditional attire and participate in various rituals and ceremonies, including fasting and prayers. The boys, known as Kuthiyotta Kuthi, are dedicated to the goddess Bhagavathy and symbolize purity and devotion.

    A total of 607 children between the ages of 10 and 12 are participating in the "Kuthiyottam Vratam" this year with the aspiration of becoming 'Devidasans' (warriors of the goddess). This ritual commences on the third day after the "Kudiyirithu" ceremony of the goddess. It involves a period of dedication and austerity as the children undergo various rituals and preparations to become devoted warriors of the goddess. This tradition underscores the deep spiritual connection and commitment of devotees to the goddess Bhagavathy at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

    The "Chooral Kuthu" ceremony for the "Kuthiyottam" boys is scheduled for the evening of February 25, which is Pongala day. At 10:15 pm, the deity will be taken in a procession to the Dharma Sastha temple at Manacaud. Following the pujas (ritual prayers), they will return the next morning.

    On Monday night, the "kaappu" (an ornament) worn by the goddess as part of the festival will be removed. Subsequently, the "kuruthi tharpanam" ritual will take place at 12:30 am on Tuesday, formally concluding this year's Pongala festival. These rituals mark important milestones in the celebration, symbolizing devotion, tradition, and spiritual significance for the devotees.

    The Kuthiyottam Vratam is a significant aspect of the Attukal Pongala festival, which attracts millions of devotees from all over Kerala and beyond. It is a time for spiritual renewal, devotion, and community bonding, as devotees come together to worship the goddess and seek her blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
