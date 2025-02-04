Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: 'Personal interests must be set aside...' KC Venugopal opens up about Kerala politics

In an interview with Asianet News, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal clarified that he is not focused on holding any particular position. He also highlighted that positions within the party are subject to change, but there are no immediate plans for such changes.

Published: Feb 4, 2025, 9:46 AM IST

New Delhi: AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal expressed disappointment at being portrayed as someone flying in from Delhi to take over the position of Chief Minister of Kerala. He stated that he has been part of Kerala’s public life for 48 years and is not someone who should be depicted as arriving from outside. He emphasized that he has no desire for any particular position. 

His responsibility, he said, is to ensure that the Congress party functions smoothly and cohesively. 

Venugopal also clarified that he would never undermine party unity for the sake of any position, as he mentioned in a special interview with Asianet News Assistant Executive Editor Vinu V. John.

K.C. Venugopal clarified that he is neither the person to say whether the KPCC President position will change nor to predict its change. Positions are subject to change, and anyone can be replaced at any time, but there are no plans for such a change at the moment. He added that the KPCC President and the Leader of the Opposition should work together in harmony to strengthen the party.

Venugopal also emphasized that all leaders in Kerala must fulfill their responsibilities. To do so, personal interests must be set aside, and everyone must remain vigilant. 

The interview with K.C. Venugopal will be aired today at 12:30 PM on Asianet News.

