Thiruvananthapuram: Arya Rajendran, the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, is reportedly seeking to shift her political focus from Kerala's capital to Kozhikode, pending permission from the CPI(M) leadership. Arya, a member of both the CPI(M) District Committee and the DYFI State Secretariat, has been active in organizational roles across districts including Kozhikode. Following her marriage in September 2022 and with her mayoral tenure concluded, she is not contesting in the current local body elections, instead being directed by the party to engage more deeply in organizational work.

The move to Kozhikode appears motivated by personal and political reasons, as her husband, Balussery MLA Sachin Dev, and his family reside there. Arya has indicated her willingness to comply with party decisions, stating that not being fielded in the local elections was a party strategy rather than a result of any controversies.

The CPI(M) has a precedent of elevating former mayors from the capital city to legislative roles, with predecessors like V. Sivankutty and V.K. Prasanth progressing to the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Arya is being considered for similar advancement, potentially contesting for an Assembly or Parliamentary seat in the near future. She maintains a stance of trust in the party's judgment regarding her upcoming political path.