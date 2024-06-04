Alappuzha Election Results 2024 LIVE: KC Venugopal returns to race against A.M. Arif, Sobha Surendran

Alappuzha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A.M. Arif has been nominated as the candidate for the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Conversely, the Congress party has fielded KC Venugopal, while the BJP has fielded Sobha Surendran.

The Alappuzha constituency consists of Aroor, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalapuzha, Haripad, Kayamkulam, and Karunagappally. Alappuzha emerged as a pivotal battleground for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Left Front, being the sole seat won by the Left in Kerala in 2019. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04).

2024 Elections:

The Alappuzha constituency recorded a voter turnout of 74.37% after the polling on April 26. Once again, A.M. Arif has been nominated as the candidate for the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Conversely, the Congress party has fielded KC Venugopal, a former MP of the constituency, in place of Shanimol Usman. Notably, KC Venugopal has a strong electoral history in Alappuzha, previously winning the seat in 2009 and 2014, defeating opponents with significant margins. In 2014, Venugopal defeated CPM's CB Chandrababu by 19,407 votes, while his victory margin in 2009 was a substantial 57,635 votes. The BJP candidate in Alappuzha is Shobha Surendran.

2019 Elections:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) secured victory in 19 constituencies, the Left Front managed to clinch only Alappuzha. However, Alappuzha saw the narrowest margin of victory in the state. The contest in Alappuzha involved candidates from various parties, including CPM's A.M. Arif, Congress's Shanimol Usman, and BJP's Dr. KS Radhakrishnan. Despite a robust voter turnout of 10,90,112 individuals, A.M. Arif secured 445,981 votes, followed closely by Shanimol Usman with 4,35,496 votes, and Dr. KS Radhakrishnan with 1,87,729 votes. Arif's victory margin was a mere 10,474 votes.



