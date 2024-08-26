AMMA's future uncertain after Siddique's resignation as general secretary; Who will take the reins?

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is considering significant changes in its leadership, including appointing a woman as General Secretary for the first time. Following Siddique's resignation, names like Jagadish and female members are being discussed as potential successors.

Kochi: The Malayalam film industry faces turmoil after the resignations of Ranjith and Siddique. Siddique stepped down as AMMA General Secretary amid sexual allegations, prompting an executive committee meeting in Kochi to select a replacement. Babu Raj has assumed temporary responsibility. As the government launches an investigation, AMMA has resolved to follow legal procedures. Meanwhile, Siddique is expected to return to Kochi today after wrapping up film commitments in Ooty.

'Punish the wrongdoers...' Tovino Thomas urges action against sexual abuse in Malayalam film industry

Siddique consulted his lawyer about the allegations before resigning as AMMA General Secretary, sparking speculation among actors about his successor. The Hema Committee report's findings have created a pressing need for a new General Secretary, with some hoping for a female member to take the role. As per AMMA's rules, the executive committee can choose a new General Secretary from among its 11 members.

The executive committee members are Suresh Krishna, Joy Mathew, Tovino Thomas, Shajon, Tiny Tom, Vinu Mohan, Jomol, Ananya, Ansiba, and Sarayu. The General Secretary position holds the most responsibility in the organization. With Siddique's departure, there is a question about whether another senior member should take over. Some suggest a senior member like Vice President Jagadish could be a suitable replacement, given the need for an experienced individual to fill the position.

Jagadish's reaction to the Hema Committee report has been well-received, boosting his prospects. Nevertheless, his appointment as General Secretary would necessitate a bylaw amendment, which only the General Body can authorize. This has sparked speculation about whether AMMA will take such a bold step.

A section is exploring the possibility of appointing a woman as General Secretary for the first time in the organization's history. They argue that having a female secretary will gain public acceptance and facilitate talks with WCC.

Latest Videos