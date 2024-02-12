Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    60,000 square feet, five floors, room for future CM... Inside Kerala BJP's new office

    The new building of the Kerala unit of Bharatiya Janata Party's headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram will be officially inaugurated soon reportedly by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    60,000 square feet, five floors, room for future CM... Inside Kerala BJP's new office
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    The Kerala unit of BJP's new headquarters building in the state is finally set for inauguration in Thiruvananthapuram. The 'milk splitting' ceremony was held today and an official inauguration of the party's main office will be held after getting a confirmation of dates from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 
    The construction of the building was completed in three and a half years and is slated to be inaugurated at the hands of Amit Shah. The new building also has accommodation facilities for the leaders and workers coming from distant places.

    The BJP's state office occupies five floors and 60,000 square feet. The first floor houses the office of the party's state president. Adjacent to the state president's office is another room. The future Chief Minister will have a room here allocated for them. In other words, the BJP has budgeted for a room if the saffron party wins the election in Kerala and a chief minister is appointed. This means that the chief minister of the BJP will eventually require a room at the party headquarters.

    Adjacent to the president's room is a balcony. The arrangement makes it possible for the party's leaders to wave to its members. For video conferences, a special space has also been reserved. The third floor houses the four state general secretaries' rooms. Also, state presidents of nutrition organisations have cabins put up. The stone pillars have carvings of lotus leaves. In total, there are fifteen stone pillars.

