Over 500 children at Rajagiri Kindergarten in Kerala assembled a massive jigsaw puzzle to attempt an Asia Book of Records entry. This event launched the school's 30th Kids Fest. Measuring five by three meters, the puzzle required each child to contribute a piece, promoting teamwork.

More than 500 young children came together to create something extraordinary at Rajagiri Kindergarten in Kalamassery, Kerala, as the school attempted to make its mark in the Asia Book of Records with a giant jigsaw puzzle. The unique initiative marked the curtain-raiser for the institution's 30th Kids Fest celebrations.

Held on Monday, November 2, the event saw children aged between 3 and 6 years work together to assemble a massive jigsaw puzzle measuring 5 metres by 3 metres. Each child contributed an individual piece, gradually bringing the larger picture together in a colourful display of teamwork, creativity and togetherness.

The collective effort was undertaken as an attempt to secure a place in the Asia Book of Records. Beyond the record ambition, the activity carried a meaningful message: “Every Piece Matters, Every Child Matters.”

The school drew a parallel between the puzzle and the importance of recognising every child's individuality. Just as each piece is necessary to complete the larger picture, every child has a unique place and deserves to be valued, the initiative highlighted.

The event also sought to draw attention to children's rights, emphasising that every child should have access to protection, education and opportunities to learn, play, grow and showcase their abilities.

The giant puzzle activity also reflected Rajagiri Kindergarten's focus on joyful learning and the overall development of young children. The school has been providing a platform for children to discover and nurture their talents over the past three decades.

The curtain-raiser has set the tone for the institution's 30th Kids Fest, scheduled to take place on November 14, 2026. The upcoming celebration will mark another milestone in the school's journey of encouraging creativity, talent and holistic development.

As the children brought the puzzle pieces together, their effort delivered a message extending beyond the record attempt: “When every piece matters, every child matters, and together, we make the world a better place.”