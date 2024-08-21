Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam girl missing: Police obtain photo of girl inside train, seeks phone details from brother in Chennai

    Thasmid Thamsum, a 13-year-old girl from Assam, went missing from Kazhakkoottam, Thiruvananthapuram, after an argument with her sisters. A search operation is underway, and police have obtained a photo suggesting she may be in Kanyakumari.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A major search operation is underway here for 13-year-old Thasmid Thamsum, who went missing from Kazhakkoottam yesterday (Aug 20) morning. The police have obtained a photo of the girl, which suggests she may be in Kanyakumari. They officers are also trying to find out if the girl has contacted her brother in Chennai, for which they have requested his phone details. 

    Thasmid, a resident of Assam, was living with her family in Kazhakkoottam for the past month. The family consists of the father, Anwar Hussain, who works as a daily wage labourer in Kerala, the mother, Farveen Begum, and three children. After an argument with her sisters, Thasmid was scolded by her mother, who soon left home for work. Following this, Thasmid also left the house and was seen walking alone in the area. The police have reviewed CCTV footage from the station and obtained a photo of her taken by a student on the Bangalore-Kanyakumari train.

    Wearing a pink and cream-coloured attire, Thasmid left with clothes packed in a black bag and only Rs 50 in her hand. When the family returned in the evening and found her missing, they filed a complaint with the police, who immediately began an investigation. The police obtained CCTV footage showing the girl walking in front of a shop near Kazhakkoottam. It is assumed that she then took a city bus for Rs 10 rupees and got off at Thampanoor. The police and local residents began a widespread search in the area by nightfall. The search was concentrated within a 15-kilometre radius around Kazhakkoottam, with checks conducted in places like Beemapally and Shangumugham. There was a suspicion that she might have boarded the Aronai Express heading towards Assam from Thiruvananthapuram, but she was not found when the train was checked at Olavakode Station in Palakkad.

    Early this morning, the police received crucial information after a student who noticed a girl sitting alone on the Bangalore–Kanyakumari train, which departed from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station at 1:06 PM yesterday, and took a photo and sent it to the police. The girl's parents confirmed that the girl in the picture is indeed Thasmid Tamsum. The police are conducting a widespread search in Kanyakumari, including Nagercoil, and have requested anyone with information to contact them immediately on 9497960113 or 9497980111.

