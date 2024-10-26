'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlighted that her role as a public representative for Wayanad is not her first experience in advocating for public issues. She emphasized her dedication to democracy, justice, and constitutional values as central to her life.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 1:58 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that her initial role as a public representative for Wayanad was not her first experience in advocating for public issues, emphasizing that her commitment to democracy, justice, and constitutional values is fundamental to her life. In an open letter addressed to the people of Wayanad, following her nomination submission, she expressed her intention to collaborate closely with them to tackle their challenges.

Encouraging voters to elect her as an MP in the upcoming November 13 bypoll, she pledged that her efforts would strengthen their connection. She vowed to advocate for their interests and represent them in Parliament in the manner they desire.

She said the people of Wayanad will be "my guides and teachers" in this journey, which is her first as a public representative.

"You will be my guides and teachers in this journey which (I hope) will be my first as a public representative but not my first as a public fighter!

"Fighting for democracy, for justice and the values enshrined in our constitution is central to my life. I look forward to carrying this battle for all our futures forward with your support and will be deeply grateful to you if you choose to make me your MP," she said in her letter.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has submitted her nomination papers for Wayanad after her brother, Rahul Gandhi, vacated the seat to keep his position in Rae Bareli. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from two constituencies and held the Wayanad seat from 2019 to 2024.

