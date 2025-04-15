Two tribal individuals, Satheesh and Ambika, were killed in a wild elephant attack near the Athirappilly picnic spot in Kerala. The victims had been residing in a forest hut to collect honey when they were attacked by a tusker.

Thrissur: In a tragic incident near the Athirappilly picnic spot, two members of the tribal community were killed following an attack by a wild elephant on Monday (April 14) evening. Kerala Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has sought an immediate report from the head of the Forest Department regarding the incident. He also assured that the government would provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

The victims were identified as Satheesh and Ambika, both from tribal settlements in Vazhachal and Shasthappoovam areas. They were residing in a makeshift shelter inside the forest to collect forest produce, particularly honey when the attack occurred.

According to forest officials, a group of four, including Satheesh, his wife Rama, Ravi, and Ravi’s wife Ambika, had entered the forest three days ago to collect honey. The attack began when Satheesh was directly confronted by the elephant. In a desperate attempt to escape, the others jumped into a nearby water body.

While Ravi sustained injuries, Ambika is believed to have drowned while fleeing. Her body was later recovered from the river by the police. The elephant involved in the incident is reportedly known in the area by the name “Manjakomban,” a tusker often sighted in this region and currently suspected to be in a state of musth (a condition of heightened aggression in male elephants).

Forest officials and police launched a search after receiving information that two people were missing. Satheesh’s body was found under suspicious circumstances in the forest, while Ambika’s body was discovered in the river nearby.

Authorities stated that post-mortem examinations are being arranged to confirm the exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.