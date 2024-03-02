Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'No party in Punjab, Gujarat and Bengal...': K Muraleedharan trolls Palode Ravi on national anthem row

     Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged with the police demanding that a case be filed against Thiruvananthapuram DCC President Palode Ravi for disrespecting the national anthem. BJP district vice president RS Rajeev filed a complaint with the city police commissioner. 

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    Kozhikode: In response to DCC President Palode Ravi's singing of the National Anthem during the KPCC Samaragni closing ceremony, K. Muraleedharan MP has stated that as there is no party in Punjab, Gujarat, and Bengal, so it was omitted. The reaction of K. Muraleedharan came when the controversy was brought to the attention of the social media posts against Palode Ravi, including the Congress members.

     

    A Congress politician started the national song at the Samaragni conference closing ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram by saying "Jana Gana Mangala" instead of the correct "Jana Gana Mana," which immediately confused the participants. Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) captured this gaffe and instantly shared it to draw attention to it. Senior leader Sachin Pilot and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor were on stage when the error occurred. The leader was interrupted to quickly diffuse the tension, and it was suggested that the hymn be played on a CD. In the end, a female leader sang the anthem correctly.

    'Jana Gana Mangala...' Kerala MLA leaves Congress red faced with his version of National Anthem (WATCH)

    Opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan called for an apology from the involved leader and emphasized the need to honor the national anthem. The video has sparked debates about public individuals' responsibility and the national anthem's importance as a symbol of the nation's pride and unity. 

