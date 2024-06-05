'It's a divine victory in Thrissur...' BJP's Suresh Gopi tells Asianet News after opening account in Kerala

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur Lok Sabha election, marking a historic victory for the BJP with 37.8% of the vote. He will arrive in Thrissur this evening to a grand reception. Speaking to Asianet News, the BJP leader said that he will also continue acting in films.

"Thrissur has shed the shrinking factor this time. In 2019, there was hesitation in winning. People believed that he would bring development with this victory. This time, we received a lot of women's votes, and support from all castes," Suresh Gopi said. He also noted that Christian and Muslim women voters stood with him.

Suresh Gopi urged other parties not to harm activists in the name of assessment, stating, "Thrissur is a divine judgment. There is divine magic. BJP's hard work is behind the victory. One lakh new voters were added, with 52-60 days of daily election work."

The former Rajya Sabha MP mentioned that he had been active in Thrissur long before the election. He stated that the Opposition tried to defame him, but they should visit Kollam to understand his family heritage and recognize the close relationship his family has with the Muslim community.

Gopi received 4,12,338 votes, defeating CPI’s VS Sunil Kumar (3,37,652 votes) by a margin of 74,686 votes, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) said. Congress candidate K Muraleedharan, who was strategically moved by his party from his incumbent seat of Vadakara to Thrissur to counter Suresh Gopi, finished third with 3,28,124 votes.

In the Thrissur Lok Sabha election, the BJP secured 37.8% of the votes, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) received 30.95% and 30.08% of the votes respectively.



