    'Heightened creativity' cited as excuse for liquor, drug abuse in film industry, says Hema Committee report

    The Justice Hema Committee report has uncovered further issues within the Malayalam film industry, including the widespread use of drugs on film sets, allegedly to enhance creativity. However, this culture of intoxication is often used to mask incidents of sexual harassment and assault.

    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 11:56 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Justice Hema Committee report has revealed further findings on the Malayalam film industry, including the prevalent use of drugs on sets, allegedly to boost creativity. However, this culture of intoxication often serves as a cover for sexual harassment and assault. The report also highlights instances of victims being silenced by their peers, such as an actress who was harassed by a director. Additionally, committee member Sarada opined that women's modern clothing is inappropriate.

    The Justice Hema Committee report sheds light on the dark underbelly of the film industry, revealing that fan associations are created through monetary means to idolize stars. The report also exposes the rampant sexual harassment of women in vulnerable situations, including during auditions, film shoots, and in private spaces, with alcohol and drug abuse being a significant contributing factor.

    The Malayalam film industry's culture of substance abuse, with many actors arriving on set under the influence of alcohol or drugs, is often justified as a means to boost creativity. However, this environment of intoxication can lead to sexual harassment and assault, which goes unchecked due to the influence and power dynamics at play. A disturbing incident was brought to light when an actress spoke out against a director's sexual misconduct on set, only to be met with silence and inaction from her colleagues. 

    The actress was advised by her colleagues to keep quiet and cooperate, suggesting that speaking out would hinder the film's progress. This toxic culture disproportionately affects newcomers, who often fall prey to manipulation before realizing what's happening. Meanwhile, fan associations artificially inflate the market value of superstar actors.

    Fan associations, often created through paid memberships, engage in deceitful tactics to outmaneuver others. This bullying has evolved from theatrical intimidation to cyberbullying. Notably, superstar actors wield significant influence, even dictating director and film choices before producers can weigh in. To address these issues, the Hema Committee recommends a comprehensive ban on substance abuse in film-related workplaces. Additionally, Vatsakumari advocates for equal pay and improved wages. However, committee member Sarada disagrees, citing the industry's hero-centric culture, where the lead actor's prominence overshadows others, making equal pay unfair in her opinion.

