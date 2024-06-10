Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Grossly incorrect': BJP MP Suresh Gopi rubbishes resignation rumours, says matter of pride to be in Modi 3.0

    Union Minister from Kerala Suresh Gopi dismissed media reports of about his resignation from the Modi 3.0 cabinet on Monday (June 10). Earlier reports stated that Suresh Gopi wanted the BJP central leadership to relieve him of ministerial responsibilities as he needed to fulfill his commitments to complete film shoots.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    Thrissur: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday (June 10) dismissed media reports about his resignation from the Council of Ministers of the Modi 3.0 government. His response comes after media reports claimed that the BJP MP from Thrissur expressed his desire to be relieved of his ministerial duties to concentrate on movies. 

    Taking to social media, Suresh Gopi said, "A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect. It is a matter of pride for me to be in the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government and to represent the people of Kerala. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala."
     

    There were reports that he was disappointed after being assigned the position of Minister of State, despite playing a key role in securing a historic victory for the BJP in Kerala. When summoned to Delhi to be sworn in as a minister, Gopi had informed the BJP central leadership about his previous commitments to complete ongoing film projects.

    Suresh Gopi received 4,12,338 votes in the Lok Sabha elections, defeating CPI’s VS Sunil Kumar (3,37,652 votes) by a margin of 74,686 votes, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) said. Congress candidate K Muraleedharan, who was strategically moved by his party from his incumbent seat of Vadakara to Thrissur to counter Suresh Gopi, finished third with 3,28,124 votes.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2024, 3:14 PM IST
