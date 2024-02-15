Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'For survival of Supplyco outlets...' Kerala Food Minister justifies price hike on essential items

    In a high-level meeting of the Kerala government the other day, it was decided to reduce the 55 per cent subsidy on 13 subsidized goods to 35 per cent distributed through Supplyco outlets across the state. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil said that every three months the price of essential items will be regularised.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil on Thursday (Feb 15) backed the government's decision to increase the prices of 13 essential food items distributed through Supplyco outlets. He said that the government had to make this decision for the survival of the Supplyco outlets. For a considerable amount of time, the government won't bother the people by using Supplyco to sell goods without subsidies. Every three months, it has decided to regularise the pricing of necessities, he said. 

    Earlier, a 53 per cent discount was given to these 13 products including rice, sugar and coconut oil. However, the state cabinet has now decided the maximum subsidy will be 35 per cent on market rates. The government has also decided to adjust prices in response to market fluctuations. The first Pinarayi Vijayan Ministry's policy of not raising the prices of subsidised goods is seen to have been broken by this action.

    The 13 items that are distributed with a subsidy through the Supplyco stores are Jaya rice, Kuruva rice, Matta rice, raw rice (pachari), sugar, coconut oil, red chilli, coriander, green gram, black gram (uzhunnu), chickpea, red cow peas (vanpayar), and toor dal (thuvarapparippu). 

    Meanwhile, on Thursday, Opposition leader V D Satheesan brought up the matter in the Assembly. He alleged that the increase in the price of Supplyco items when the Assembly was in session insulted the House.  The price was increased without discussion in the assembly. Satheesan said that the LDF government came to power by promising not to increase prices. When the Opposition leader came to the scene demanding the withdrawal of the price hike, the ruling party came to the scene by obstructing Satheesan. Then the other opposition leaders protested with placards.
     

