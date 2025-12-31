Karnataka faced extreme weather with heatwaves, floods, and landslides. The events caused 117 deaths, damage to 3,849 homes, and crop losses on 14.58 lakh hectares, highlighting the State’s vulnerability and need for climate resilience.

The year 2025 has highlighted the vulnerability of Karnataka’s landscape to extreme weather events, with the State witnessing a series of natural hazards that caused widespread damage to human lives, livestock, homes, and agriculture. From scorching heatwaves in the northern districts to heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides across the Western Ghats, Karnataka faced multiple challenges that tested disaster preparedness and resilience. Experts warn that the frequency and intensity of these events underscore the urgent need for climate adaptation and mitigation strategies across the State.

Scorching Heatwaves in March

Karnataka experienced severe heatwaves during the first half of the year, particularly in March. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), several locations in Uttara Kannada recorded maximum temperatures above 42°C, including Ghadasai and Mavinkurve. Other hotspots included Savantvada (41.1°C), Pala (41.7°C), and Lingsugur in Raichur (41.6°C).

In Dakshina Kannada, Kadaba recorded 41.3°C, Kurdi in Raichur 41.2°C, and Salgundi 41°C. Overall, 19 locations in Uttara Kannada, nine in Dakshina Kannada, five in Raichur, and several other districts recorded temperatures exceeding 38°C.

The ‘Karnataka State Heatwave Action Plan 2024-2025’ identified 15 districts, including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, and Ballari, as highly vulnerable to heatwaves, with North Interior Karnataka facing prolonged periods of extreme temperatures. Experts note that these heatwaves, increasingly influenced by climate change, are “silent disasters” capable of disrupting human life, livestock, and agriculture.

Heavy Rainfall, Floods, and Landslides

The State also experienced prolonged rainfall, resulting in floods and landslides. From January to September, Karnataka recorded 28 days of lightning and storms, claiming 54 lives. Heavy rainfall over 106 days caused 63 additional fatalities. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah noted that 111 rain-related deaths occurred between April 1 and September 7 alone.

To support affected families, the government provided Rs 5 lakh compensation per deceased individual, totalling around Rs 5.5 crore. An additional Rs 24.3 crore was allocated to cover damages to homes.

Col C P Muthanna, retired and founder of the Environment and Health Foundation, emphasised the fragility of Karnataka’s Western Ghats. He noted that unregulated tourism, land conversion, and infrastructure projects amplify the impact of heavy rainfall, often triggering landslides and significant loss of life.

Impact on Livestock and Agriculture

Karnataka also suffered severe losses in livestock and agriculture. Between January 1 and September 30, the State recorded 944 animal deaths, the highest in southern India. Around 3,849 homes were damaged due to extreme weather events on 205 of the year’s 273 days. Crop damage was extensive, affecting approximately 14.58 lakh hectares of farmland.

In response, the State government announced an additional input subsidy of Rs 1,033.6 crore for 14.24 lakh farmers affected by monsoon rains. Compensation for flood-affected crops was substantially increased: rain-dependent crops from Rs 8,500 to Rs 17,000 per hectare, irrigated crops from Rs 17,000 to Rs 25,500, and multi-year crops from Rs 22,500 to Rs 31,000 per hectare.

Rising Frequency and Severity of Extreme Weather

According to the Climate India 2025 report, India experienced heatwaves on 52 of the first 273 days of the year, with Karnataka recording at least one severe heatwave day. Experts warn that climate change is accelerating the frequency and severity of such events.

Col C P Muthanna emphasised: “Extreme weather events will continue to occur due to forces beyond our control. Our focus must be on mitigating damage and preparing communities for such eventualities.”

Looking Ahead to 2026

As Karnataka approaches 2026, the lessons from 2025 underline the importance of strengthening disaster management protocols, adopting sustainable land-use practices, and developing climate-resilient infrastructure. With rising temperatures and increasing rainfall variability, the State must prioritise measures to protect human life, livestock, and agriculture against future extreme weather events.