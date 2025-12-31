- Home
- Year Ender: NASA’s 2025 Mars Breakthroughs - Perseverance, ESCAPADE and Laser Data
In 2025, NASA pushed Mars exploration forward as Perseverance collected key samples, ESCAPADE studied the planet’s atmosphere, and laser communication breakthroughs enabled faster data transfer, supporting future sample-return missions.
17
Image Credit : Getty
Perseverance Rover on Mars
NASA’s rover navigates rocky terrain at Jezero Crater while collecting samples that could reveal signs of ancient life.
27
Image Credit : Getty
Perseverance’s Historic Climb
The rover undertakes one of its most challenging ascents, showcasing advanced autonomous driving on the Red Planet.
37
Image Credit : Getty
Mars Sample Tubes
Rock and soil samples cached by Perseverance await a future mission to bring them back to Earth.
47
Image Credit : Getty
ESCAPADE Twin Spacecraft
NASA’s dual satellites prepare to study how solar winds interact with Mars’s thin atmosphere.
57
Image Credit : Getty
Mars Atmosphere Study
ESCAPADE aims to unlock secrets behind the Red Planet’s atmospheric loss over billions of years.
67
Image Credit : Getty
Laser Communication Breakthrough
NASA tests high-speed optical communications, sending large volumes of data from Mars to Earth.
77
Image Credit : Getty
Future Mars Missions
2025 milestones pave the way for upcoming sample-return missions and eventual human exploration.
