'Wife checks order history': Zomato introduces 'Delete Order' option in response to customer demand from 2023

Zomato has responded to consumer feedback by introducing a new feature allowing users to delete their order history. This change follows concerns raised by customers like Karan Singh regarding privacy and scrutiny of food habits. CEO Deepinder Goyal addressed technical challenges but ultimately implemented the update to enhance user control over personal data.

The issue gained traction on social media in 2023 when users like Karan Singh voiced privacy concerns, particularly how their food ordering habits could be scrutinized due to the lack of a delete option. Many shared anecdotes of being caught ordering late-night meals by their spouses who checked the Zomato order history on their mobile devices.



Addressing these concerns, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal acknowledged the demand for greater user control over their data. He revealed that implementing the delete feature took time due to technical complexities involving multiple systems and microservices within the app.



Zomato announced the addition of the delete option saying, "For Karan and many others - you can now delete orders from your order history on Zomato. Use it responsibly. Sorry, this took us a bit of time to prioritise and build. This touched multiple systems and microservices. We are rolling it out to all customers as we speak"

The update has been welcomed by users who felt restricted by the lack of privacy in their food ordering habits. Many hope that the ability to delete order history will alleviate tensions in relationships where food choices have become a point of contention.

