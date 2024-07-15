Zomato to Central Bank of India: Stocks to watch out on July 15

Business
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency recorded a 30.2% increase in net profit to Rs 383.7 crore for the first quarter, as well as a 37.6% increase in net interest income.
The Central Bank of India formed a strategic co-lending collaboration with Arka Fincap to provide MSME loans.
Marico expects double-digit revenue growth in the medium term, with domestic revenue outpacing volume growth in Q1FY25.
Rail Vikas Nigam received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway for Rs 132.6 crore in OHE modification work in the Nagpur division.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has gained provisional US FDA approval for Selexipag injectable, which is used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Zomato has dissolved its step-down subsidiary, Zomato Slovakia, effective July 12.