Zomato to Central Bank of India: Stocks to watch out on July 15

IREDA

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency recorded a 30.2% increase in net profit to Rs 383.7 crore for the first quarter, as well as a 37.6% increase in net interest income.

Central Bank of India

The Central Bank of India formed a strategic co-lending collaboration with Arka Fincap to provide MSME loans.

Marico

Marico expects double-digit revenue growth in the medium term, with domestic revenue outpacing volume growth in Q1FY25.

RVNL

Rail Vikas Nigam received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway for Rs 132.6 crore in OHE modification work in the Nagpur division.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has gained provisional US FDA approval for Selexipag injectable, which is used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Zomato

Zomato has dissolved its step-down subsidiary, Zomato Slovakia, effective July 12.

