    Why #SaveBandipur campaign is gaining traction on social media, what's behind the trend?

    The fate of Bandipur Tiger Reserve is at the centre of a heated debate involving Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The #SaveBandipur hashtag is trending on social media as Karnataka's Forest Minister hints at relaxing the night traffic ban, sparking outrage among environmentalists opposed to the Nilambur-Nanjanagudu railway project.

    Why #SaveBandipur campaign is gaining traction on social media, what's behind the trend?
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

    The ongoing debate over the fate of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, fueled by conflicting interests of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, has taken centre stage on social media with the hashtag #SaveBandipur trending. The discussion intensifies as Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre hints at a potential relaxation of the night traffic ban on the crucial Karnataka-Kerala stretch of the reserve, triggering outrage among environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts.

    The Bandipur Tiger Reserve, nestled at the intersection of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, finds itself at the heart of a contentious debate, intertwining conflicting state interests with growing environmental concerns. The night traffic ban on the Bandipur Tiger Reserve stretch connecting Karnataka to Kerala, has ignited a fierce response on social media, where the hashtag #SaveBandipur has gained significant traction.

    'It's just plain luck': Tourists' close encounter with elephant on Bandipur-Wayanad Highway (WATCH)

    Concerns escalated further as reports surfaced about a potential relaxation of the night traffic ban, coupled with an aerial survey for the Nilambur-Nanjanagudu railway project. This railway project aims to connect Nilambur in Kerala with Nanjangud in Karnataka via Wayanad, which has enraged the environmentalists. 

    Karnataka: Wild elephants and deer captivate tourists at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    Environmental activists have voiced strong opposition to the proposed railway project, expressing concerns about its route passing through the ecologically sensitive Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The scientific survey for this railway project has only fueled the flames of discontent among those advocating for preserving the reserve's unique and fragile ecosystem.

    A tweet advocating for the preservation of Bandipur and Nagarhole forests as the "two eyes of old Mysore" quickly went viral, urging the Karnataka government to halt activities that might jeopardize the forest in the name of development. 'Save Bandipur' posts began trending on various social media platforms following the completion of an aerial survey intended for the Nilambur-Nanjanagudu railway project. 

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
