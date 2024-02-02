Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'It's just plain luck': Tourists' close encounter with elephant on Bandipur-Wayanad Highway (WATCH)

    Tourists narrowly escape a wild elephant encounter on National Highway 766 near Bandipur National Park, as captured in a viral video. The incident sparks discussions about the need for stricter regulations in forest areas and prompts social media users to emphasize the dangers of interacting with wildlife.

    'It's just plain luck': Tourists' close encounter with elephant on Bandipur-Wayanad Highway (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    In a heart-stopping incident on National Highway 766, cutting through Bandipur National Park, two tourists narrowly avoided a wild elephant encounter. The dramatic event, captured in a widely shared video by a resident from Wayanad, highlights the risks of getting too close to wildlife.

    The tense situation unfolded near the Kerala border in Abballa, about 10 km from the state boundary, according to Dinesh Kumar, the Wayanad Wildlife Warden. Despite the potential dangers, the tourists left their vehicles to photograph the elephant, leading to a dangerous situation.

    Karnataka: 13-year-old Lion Sarvesha succumbs to Haemoprotozoa disease at Shimoga Tiger Reserve

    The video, filmed by Wayanad local, documents the moment when one of the men slips and falls near the road. As the elephant approaches, it attempts to kick the fallen man with both its foreleg and hind legs. Fortunately, the person manages to escape both kicks, stumbling to safety just in time.

    Savad, who was in the vehicle with his family, shared the harrowing experience, saying, "We sped away as our family members were very much shocked." The tourists, visibly shaken by the incident, had a fortunate escape, avoiding potential injury.

    Bengaluru: Forest officers raid actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's residence amid Tiger claw pendant row

    This incident has sparked discussions about the necessity for stricter regulations in forest areas to protect both wildlife and tourists. Social media users have voiced concerns, with many criticizing the tourists for leaving the safety of their vehicles in a forest region known for unpredictable wildlife.

    Social media reactions ranged from relief that the individuals involved survived to stern warnings about the perils of interacting with wildlife. One user remarked, "The person is very lucky to have survived the Elephant attack at Bandipur-Wayanad Tiger Reserve," while another noted, "If you play with wildlife, you do not stand a chance. It's just luck that he survived."

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 9:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dense fog disrupts travel in Delhi-NCR, IGI airport reports zero visibility AJR

    Dense fog disrupts travel in Delhi-NCR, IGI airport reports zero visibility

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah slams Interim Budget 2024, calls it 'disastrous' vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah slams Interim Budget 2024, calls it ‘disastrous’

    Kerala: Confusion surrounds income, expenditure of Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur, Azhikode constituencies rkn

    Kerala: Confusion surrounds income, expenditure of Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur, Azhikode constituencies

    Centre allotted Rs 2744 crore for railway development in Kerala: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw anr

    Centre allotted Rs 2,744 crore for railway development in Kerala: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Kerala news live 2 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE:  CPM state secretariat meeting will be held today in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Amidst diplomatic standoff, India cuts financial assistance to Maldives by 22% avv

    Amidst diplomatic standoff, India cuts financial assistance to Maldives by 22%

    Dense fog disrupts travel in Delhi-NCR, IGI airport reports zero visibility AJR

    Dense fog disrupts travel in Delhi-NCR, IGI airport reports zero visibility

    Vivek Agnihotri graced with doctorate at ADYPU convocation, names five gurus in his life RKK

    Vivek Agnihotri graced with doctorate at ADYPU convocation, names five gurus in his life

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah slams Interim Budget 2024, calls it 'disastrous' vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah slams Interim Budget 2024, calls it ‘disastrous’

    Kerala: Confusion surrounds income, expenditure of Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur, Azhikode constituencies rkn

    Kerala: Confusion surrounds income, expenditure of Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur, Azhikode constituencies

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon