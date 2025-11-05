Sugarcane farmers in North Karnataka have intensified their protest demanding ₹3,500 per tonne. BJP State President BY Vijayendra joined the agitation in Belagavi, pledging support and urging the government to announce a fair price soon.

Belagavi: The ongoing protest by sugarcane growers in North Karnataka has intensified, with farmers in Belagavi, Bagalkot, and Vijayapura districts demanding that the government announce a fair price of ₹3,500 per tonne of sugarcane before the crushing season begins. What started as local demonstrations has now turned into a full-scale agitation, drawing political attention and widespread solidarity from various groups and organisations.

On Tuesday, a bandh was observed in Athani and Hukkeri towns of Belagavi district as part of the protest. BJP State President BY Vijayendra arrived at Gurlapur Cross in Belagavi district to express his support for the farmers’ struggle, which has entered its third day at that location. The agitation has spread across several parts of the region, including Chikkodi, Athani, Bailhongal, and Raibag, with support pouring in from progressive organisations, the Bar Association, KaRaVe, and other community groups.

BY Vijayendra Joins Sugarcane Growers’ Protest

At Gurlapur Cross in Moodalagi taluk, farmers have continued their overnight dharna despite harsh conditions. Addressing the gathering, Vijayendra said, “I had come thinking I would stay for an hour or two and leave. Seeing the farmers sitting in the scorching sun, I decided to stay here.”

He added, “If you all are sleeping here, I will also sleep here. I will sleep at the protest site with the farmers tonight.”

The BJP leader demanded that the Chief Minister, district in-charge minister, or sugar minister personally visit the protest site and announce a fair price for sugarcane. “If a fair price is not fixed, I will continue the protest on Wednesday, my birthday, and celebrate it here with the farmers,” he declared.

Athani and Hukkeri Observe Bandh

In support of the agitation, a bandh was observed in Athani and Hukkeri towns on Tuesday. In Athani’s main circles, farmers protested half-naked, cracking whips to symbolically warn the government. Many expressed their anger by eating their meals and breakfast on the roads.

Farmers’ Protests Spread to Vijayapura and Bagalkote

The protests have also gained momentum in Vijayapura district, where farmers held a massive rally from Gandhi Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. As the rally reached Ambedkar Circle, Sayabanna Angadi, the Nidagundi taluk president of the farmers’ association, reportedly felt unwell and collapsed during the march. He was provided with first aid on the spot.

In Bagalkote district, farmers blocked the Mudhol–Nippani highway at Jambagi BK village in Jamkhandi taluk and at Ranna Belagali in Mudhol taluk, disrupting traffic as they voiced their anger over the government’s inaction.

Vijayendra Vows to Celebrate Birthday with Farmers

“I have come as Yediyurappa’s son to participate in the farmers’ struggle and demand the announcement of a support price for sugarcane. Everyone knows whose factories these are. The officials should discuss with the sugar factory owners and resolve the issue,” Vijayendra said, reiterating his commitment to the cause.

He further announced that he would celebrate his birthday with the protesting farmers, symbolising solidarity with their demands.

Why Are Farmers Protesting?

In Maharashtra, farmers are being paid ₹3,600 per tonne of sugarcane, while in Karnataka, the rate has been fixed at ₹3,200.

Farmers in Karnataka are demanding ₹3,500 per tonne, along with timely payments similar to Maharashtra.

They insist that weighing of sugarcane should be done at the factory gate to prevent manipulation.

Growers have also sought SMS alerts regarding payments and dues for greater transparency.

Government Responds to Growing Anger

Minister for Agricultural Marketing Shivanand Patil said the state government is taking the protest seriously and has urged the Centre to finalise a fair price for sugarcane.

“The central government’s final decision on fixing the price of sugarcane is something the state has taken seriously, considering the farmers’ anxiety and protest. The state government is making a sincere effort to secure the rate from the Centre for the benefit of farmers,” he stated.

Leaders Urge CM to Visit Protest Site

Reiterating his stand, Vijayendra said, “The Chief Minister, the district in-charge minister, or the sugar minister must personally come to the spot and fix a fair price for the sugarcane growers. If a fair price is not fixed, I will participate in the protest on Wednesday and celebrate my birthday by continuing the fight.”