Bengaluru's rising rents have sparked a Reddit debate over salaries and housing costs. A user highlighted rents of ₹22,000-₹24,000 for 1 BHK homes with steep deposits, while others discussed rental hikes, poor housing standards and affordability.

Bengaluru's rising rental costs have sparked an online discussion, with residents questioning whether salaries are keeping pace with the city's housing expenses. A Reddit user recently highlighted what they described as a "time paradox" in Bengaluru's rental market, saying private-sector salaries seem stuck in the past while rents in areas such as New Thippasandra and Indiranagar appear to be moving far ahead. The post has triggered reactions from other users, who shared their frustrations over rising rents, steep security deposits, rental increments and what they described as poor standards in some rented homes.

Bengaluru Rent Market Draws Comparison With Salaries

In the Reddit post, the user said a review of their monthly expenses exposed the growing gap between earnings and housing costs. They described private-sector salaries as being reminiscent of the early IT boom, while landlords were demanding what they considered premium rents for older properties.

The user claimed that independent house owners were seeking around ₹22,000 to ₹24,000 for a 1 BHK, along with a security deposit of around ₹1.5 lakh. According to the post, some of these properties were more than 15 years old, located on the second floor without a lift and dependent on timed corporation water supply.

The Reddit user summed up the situation by comparing the city's salary, rental and civic infrastructure trends to different eras, writing that the company compensates employees "like it's the past", landlords charge "like it's the future", while municipal infrastructure continues to operate on what they described as "basic legacy software from the 90s."

Reddit User Says Rental Increments Outpace Salary Hikes

The post struck a chord with other Reddit users, who shared their own experiences with Bengaluru's rental market. One user pointed to the growing gap between annual salary increments and increases in rent.

"The yearly rental increment has become more than the salary increment."

Users Raise Concerns Over 1 BHK And 1 RK Definitions

Another Reddit user criticised what they described as inconsistent definitions of 1 BHK and 1 RK properties by landlords and brokers, while also complaining about painting charges and the condition of rented homes.

"Don't forget the definition of 1BHK, 1RK by these Landlords and broker.... A small granite slab in one corner is termed as kitchen here 👀 They'll ask you 1month rent for painting and stuff. But none of them have given me freshly painted flat till date while renting.....the faaking hypocrisy."

Reddit User Calls For A Rent Check In Bengaluru

A third user agreed with the concerns raised in the post and argued that Bengaluru's rental market needs greater scrutiny. The user also suggested that the city's housing costs could eventually influence decisions by residents and companies.

"Agreed.... Bangalore needs a rent check at this point, once people and companies start shifting away from Bangalore they'll understand the implications and it's high time this happens."

The discussion reflects a broader online conversation around Bengaluru's cost of living, particularly the pressure faced by salaried professionals dealing with rising rents, large security deposits and additional rental expenses. While the Reddit comments represent individual experiences and opinions, the reactions show how housing affordability remains a frequently discussed issue among people living and working in the city.