Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) marketing and revenue head Nikhil Sosale has approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge his arrest in connection with the team’s IPL victory celebration stampede outside their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Wednesday, June 4.

Nikhil Sosale was arrested at the Bengaluru airport when he was leaving with his family to Mumbai in the early hours of Friday. The FIR has been filed against the Karnataka Cricket Association, RCB franchise, and event management company DNA Entertainment for the Chinnaswamy stampede, which claimed the lives of 11 people and injured over 50 others. Sosale’s name was also mentioned in the FIR, as it was reported that he was coordinating with the event agency to conduct a victory parade in Bengaluru.

Nikhil Sosale was taken into police custody for questioning at the Cubbon Park police station and was later taken for medical tests before being produced before a magistrate for further legal proceedings.

Unlawful and arbitrary arrest

RCB marketing head Nikhil Sosale argued that how he was arrest was ‘unlawful’ and ‘arbitrary’, as per the report by Bar and Bench. Sosale has sought the orders from the Karnataka High Court to declare his arrest and release from police custody.

Sosale also argued the fact that the arrest was a violation of his right to freedom under Article 19 and the principles of natural justice. As per the report by the FIR, the 39-year-old was the brain behind conducting and collaborating with the event management company DNA Entertainment to organise the IPL victory parade, without securing permission from the Bengaluru city police or other civic authorities.

Scroll to load tweet…

Bengaluru Traffic Police cancelled the victory parade hours before the Royal Challengers Bengaluru players' arrival in the city for the celebration. However, the RCB social media post on the victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium was not retracted, leading to lakhs of people gathering outside the stadium, which ultimately contributed to the stampede.

‘Arrest is motivated’

The Cubbon Park police registered an FIR against Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL) group and its officials, after which Nikhil Sosale was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport, where he was leaving with his family to Mumbai.

As per the petition filed by Nikhil Sosale through his lawyer, he stated that the arrest was made on the directive of the Karnataka Chief Minister, M Siddaramiah, in the absence of a proper investigation, adding that his arrest was motivated as well as an attempt to shift the blame to RCSPL and its officials.

“It is clear from the timing of the Petitioner's arrest, which is evidently the result of an oral directive of the Hon'ble Chief Minister to arrest various RCB officials - that too, in the absence of any investigation whatsoever - that the Petitioner's arrest is motivated and an attempt to shift the blame of the tragedy to RCSPL and its officials," Sosale’s petition reads, reported by Bar and Bench.

RCB victory celebration overshadowed by tragedy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players arrived in Bengaluru, much to the hype and fanfare following their maiden IPL triumph in 18 years, defeating Punjab Kings in the thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. However, the celebration turned tragic as overcrowding and mismanagement resulted in 11 people dead and 50 others injured.

Over 2 lakh crowd gathered outside the iconic stadium before the team arrived in Bengaluru, but the situation spiraled out of control due to crowd regulation, inadequate barricading, and a lack of coordination between local authorities and event organizers, leading to a deadly stampede that marred what was meant to be joyous day for Bengalureans and RCB fans.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru issued a statement on the Chinnaswamy stampede, expressing their sorrow and condolences to the victims’ families. The franchise also announced financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the victims’ families.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru were felicitated at Vidhana Soudha by Karnataka Chief Minister M Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivkumar when the stampede took place outside Chinnaswamy.