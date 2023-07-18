Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: BBMP using drones for stray dog census

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) is conducting a unique census of stray dogs in Bengaluru using drones. The collaboration with the Indian Academy of Sciences allows for efficient and cost-effective data collection, with plans to expand the method to other areas if successful.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 2:32 PM IST

    Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) staff are conducting a unique census of stray dogs in Bengaluru by using advanced drones. This marks the first time the BBMP has employed drones for such purposes, thanks to a collaboration with the Indian Academy of Sciences (IASC).

    To facilitate the census, the BBMP has divided the 840 sq. km area into 6,850 micro parts measuring 0.5 sq. km each. A dedicated team has been assigned to cover each micro part. However, conducting the census along the lake banks presented a challenge, as the staff couldn't perform the task while on bikes. Consequently, drones came to help the cause.

    Bengaluru: BBMP launches dog survey to control rabies

    IASC's startup companies have generously provided drones to the BBMP free of cost for the census. This collaboration allows the BBMP to carry out the census without incurring any additional costs for the drones.

    If this drone-based census along the lake banks proves successful, the BBMP intends to extend the same method to other vacant areas. Special Commissioner of the health department, Datri Lokchandra, stated that using drones enables a swift and disturbance-free census process.

    Bengaluru: BBMP installs QR on signboards; Scan and complain authorities

    Lokchandra further highlighted that this initiative represents a pioneering project for conducting dog census using drones, which have been employed within the premises of three lakes.

    The BBMP's use of high-tech drones for the stray dog census showcases its commitment to easing innovative approaches to tackle urban challenges.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 2:32 PM IST
