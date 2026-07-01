Three people, including two children and a woman, were killed after a wall collapsed on rented houses in Mangaluru's Garodi area. The incident took place early Wednesday morning. NDRF teams conducted rescue operations, saving two other children.

Three people, including two children and a woman, were killed after a wall collapsed onto a row of rented houses in the Garodi area under the Kankanady police station limits in Mangaluru early on Wednesday, according to locals.

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Eyewitness Account

A local resident said the incident took place at around 4:30 am, when a loud noise woke up those living in the houses. "It was around 4:30 in the morning when suddenly there was a noise, and a piece of the wall fell on my head too. I woke up with a massive jolt. When I got up and turned on the light, the neighbours were running outside. I came out and saw that the back door was completely jammed because a wall had collapsed. I looked around and saw that no one else had woken up. I woke up the person next to me," the local told ANI.

Rescue Operation

Describing the rescue operation, the resident said, "No one else was moving--everyone was buried under the debris. Around 5:00 am, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrived. They carried out the rescue operation and successfully pulled two children out safely, but two other children had passed away. One woman also died, while her husband is currently admitted to the hospital."

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and carried out operations to evacuate those trapped under the debris. Further details are awaited.