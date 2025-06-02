Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday refrained from commenting on actor-politician Kamal Haasan's recent remarks regarding the Kannada language, urging that the issue should not be politicised and emphasising the importance of harmonious ties between neighbouring states.



Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, "Let's not make this a political issue. We are all neighbours. We all have to work together and live together. Our water goes to Tamil Nadu, and the people of Tamil Nadu come here. We are not enemies; we are all friends. I don't want to comment on it because I don't know the history of that issue."



Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also criticised Haasan, pointing out the historical depth of the Kannada language.



"Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it," he remarked during an interaction with the media.



Kamal Haasan and his movie 'Thug Life' were caught in a controversy in Karnataka after the actor reportedly said that "Kannada is born out of Tamil" during a promotional event in Chennai. It led to several protests in Karnataka by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations.



Actor Kamal Haasan reiterated his faith in "law and democracy" on Friday, responding to the ongoing controversy surrounding his purported remark on the Kannada language while promoting his movie 'Thug Life' in Chennai.



Terming India a "democratic country," the actor stated that he won't "apologise" to anyone for his actions if he is "not wrong". Pro-Kannada organisations have demanded a public apology from him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Kannada people.



Responding to the warning by pro-Kannada groups that they would boycott his film if he did not apologise for his remarks, the actor said that he believes in "law" and "justice" since India is a "democratic" country.



On Friday, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) banned the release of 'Thug Life'. (ANI)

