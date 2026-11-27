A Thar SUV overturned after colliding with a car near Devarakolli, close to Madikeri, on November 24. The accident occurred at a curve on the Madikeri-Sullia route, but passengers in both vehicles escaped without serious injuries.

A road accident involving a Mahindra Thar and a car near Devarakolli, close to Madikeri in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, caused concern among motorists on the afternoon of November 24. The accident occurred when the Thar, travelling from Madikeri towards Sullia, collided with a car approaching from the opposite direction at a curve. The impact damaged both vehicles and caused the Mahindra Thar to overturn onto the road. Fortunately, passengers travelling in both vehicles escaped without any serious injuries.

Accident Occurs At A Curve Near Devarakolli

The accident took place at a curve near Devarakolli, along the road connecting Madikeri and Sullia. The Mahindra Thar was heading towards Sullia from Madikeri when it collided with the oncoming car.

The collision occurred while the vehicles were negotiating the curve, resulting in a sudden impact.

Passengers Escape Without Serious Injuries

Despite the severity of the collision and the Thar overturning, passengers travelling in both vehicles escaped without any serious injuries.

The incident highlights the need for motorists to exercise caution while driving along curved stretches, particularly when approaching vehicles are travelling in the opposite direction.

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Road Safety Concerns Near Madikeri

The accident near Devarakolli serves as a reminder for drivers to maintain a safe speed, remain alert while negotiating bends and keep a safe distance from oncoming vehicles.

Motorists travelling along the Madikeri-Sullia route are advised to drive carefully, especially on curves and narrow stretches where visibility may be limited.