Bengaluru Jathre 2026 will be held from December 4 to 13, with over 200 events planned across the city. The festival will feature food fairs, a treasure hunt, cultural shows, a book fair and performances by Sanjith Hegde and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Bengaluru is all set to celebrate its rich cultural heritage, history, art, literature and diverse culinary traditions with a city-wide festival this December. The 10-day Bengaluru Jathre (Bengaluru City Festival), scheduled from December 4 to 13, will bring together residents, artists, cultural organisations, educational institutions and visitors through more than 200 events across the city. From food festivals and book fairs to folk performances, musical concerts, children's activities and heritage-related events, the celebrations will offer a variety of experiences for people of all age groups.

Organised by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) in collaboration with various government departments and private organisations, the festival will feature around 50 major programmes coordinated by the civic body, alongside events organised by other institutions. A special Bengaluru Treasure Hunt will also be organised to introduce young people to the city's history and heritage sites. Participants can register online and visit historically significant locations as part of the activity.

Announcing the festival, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said Bengaluru, which is rapidly emerging as a major global city, has a distinctive cultural identity that deserves to be celebrated and preserved. The Bengaluru Jathre aims to strengthen this heritage while bringing residents together by treating the entire city as one large community.

He emphasised that improvements in people's quality of life should go hand in hand with the city's development. Quality of life, he explained, is not determined by infrastructure alone but also by access to art, literature, culture, hobbies and public activities. The idea of organising a city-wide festival was first conceived in 2023, and preparations have now been made to implement it this year in line with the vision of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Bengaluru Jathre To Be A People's Festival

One of the key objectives of Bengaluru Jathre is to make it a people's festival rather than an event organised exclusively by the government. Residents, artists, cultural groups, private institutions and diverse communities are expected to actively participate in the celebrations.

Highlighting the city's expansion over the years, Krishna Byre Gowda noted that Bengaluru covered approximately 300 square kilometres during the tenure of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna. The city's geographical spread has since increased to around 750 square kilometres, making a decentralised approach essential for organising large-scale public celebrations.

Instead of restricting the festivities to a single central venue, events will be conducted across different municipal zones, streets, parks, auditoriums, college grounds, shopping malls, technology parks and other public spaces. This approach is intended to ensure that residents from different parts of Bengaluru can participate in the celebrations closer to their neighbourhoods.

The festival will be organised in collaboration with several government departments and agencies, including the Department of Kannada and Culture, Bengaluru City Police, BESCOM, BWSSB and Namma Metro. Private organisations, educational institutions, museums and civic groups will also contribute to the programmes.

Bengaluru Jathre Inauguration On December 4

The celebrations, popularly described as 'Oora Habba', will officially begin on December 4 with a grand inauguration and cultural procession. Iconic locations in old Bengaluru, including Brigade Road and M.G. Road, will become important centres of the festivities.

A stretch of approximately one kilometre will be transformed into a cultural stage, offering visitors an opportunity to experience Karnataka's diverse artistic traditions. A platform has also been arranged on Kamaraj Road, which connects M.G. Road and Cubbon Road and generally experiences relatively lighter traffic.

Around 500 folk artists, organised into 20 troupes representing different parts of Karnataka, will participate in a grand procession. Their performances will showcase the state's rich folk traditions, regional cultures and artistic diversity. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will inaugurate the Bengaluru Habba on December 4 at 4 pm by flagging off the procession. This will be followed by musical performances by renowned artists from 6 pm onwards.

Food Festival, Children's Fair And Cultural Shows At Freedom Park

Freedom Park, located near Majestic, will be one of the major venues for the Bengaluru Jathre celebrations. The venue will host a food festival showcasing Bengaluru's diverse culinary culture, along with cultural programmes and a special fair for children.

Food fairs will also be organised at various locations across the city, giving residents an opportunity to explore a variety of local culinary traditions. These events are expected to highlight Bengaluru's food culture and the diversity of cuisines that have shaped the city's identity.

Apart from Freedom Park, cultural stages will be set up across the city's other municipal zones. Classical, folk and contemporary dance performances, musical programmes and literary activities will be organised over three to four days at selected local grounds.

Some of the identified venues include Ramamandira Grounds in the West Zone, Shalini Grounds in the South Zone and ITI Grounds in the East Zone. This decentralised arrangement is expected to bring the celebrations closer to neighbourhoods and encourage wider public participation.

Bengaluru Treasure Hunt To Highlight City's Heritage

A special Bengaluru Treasure Hunt is among the activities planned to connect younger generations with the city's history and heritage. The initiative aims to encourage young people to explore historically significant places and learn more about Bengaluru's cultural and architectural legacy.

Participants will be able to register online and visit designated heritage locations in person as part of the activity. The initiative is expected to make learning about the city's past more engaging while encouraging residents to rediscover Bengaluru beyond its identity as a technology and business hub.

Bengaluru Book Fair Returns From December 11 To 13

Book lovers will have another reason to join the celebrations as the popular Bengaluru Book Fair is set to make a comeback as part of Bengaluru Jathre. The three-day event will be held on December 11, 12 and 13, with the venue expected to be announced shortly.

The book fair will be organised in collaboration with the Department of Kannada and Culture, the Book Authority, the Literature Authority and the Greater Bengaluru Authority. The initiative aims to promote reading habits, encourage literary engagement and provide a platform for writers, publishers and readers.

The government will provide the necessary infrastructure, including the stage, sound system and lighting arrangements, while the participating organisations will be responsible for inviting artists and managing the respective programmes.

Sanjith Hegde And Sunidhi Chauhan To Perform At Closing Ceremony

The 10-day Bengaluru Jathre celebrations will conclude on December 13 with a grand evening programme at Manekshaw Parade Grounds.

Popular Kannada singer Sanjith Hegde and celebrated singer Sunidhi Chauhan are among the major performers scheduled to entertain audiences during the concluding ceremony. Their performances are expected to be a major musical highlight of the festival's final day.

With more than 200 events planned across Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Jathre aims to bring together the city's diverse communities through food, music, literature, art, heritage and cultural activities. By taking the celebrations beyond conventional venues and into neighbourhoods across the city, the festival seeks to create a shared cultural experience for residents while celebrating Bengaluru's evolving identity and rich traditions.