Bengaluru residents could see a major improvement in road conditions by February 2027, with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) setting an ambitious target to asphalt 2,875 km of roads across the city.

Bengaluru residents could see a major improvement in road conditions by February 2027, with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) setting an ambitious target to asphalt 2,875 km of roads across the city. Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed officials and the five city corporations to speed up pending projects and ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated timeline.

Of the 2,875 km of road development works taken up, asphalting has been completed on 553 km. The remaining stretches have been prioritised, with officials asked to deploy additional manpower and ensure that pending projects begin without further delay. Tenders for around 100–200 km of road works are in the final stages.

The projects, excluding white-topping works, are estimated to cost Rs 5,394 crore, with funding from the state government and city corporations. Explaining the delays, Gowda cited the monsoon and rising bitumen prices, partly linked to the situation in the Middle East.

“With rainy season over and payments for asphalting being made as per schedule of rates, I have instructed officials to speed up,” he said.

The government has also earmarked Rs 487 crore for Outer Ring Road development. Separately, 88 roads covering 130 km have been identified for white-topping at an estimated cost of Rs 2,321 crore. Work is already underway on around 120 km of these stretches.