Mysore Palace has begun assembling the iconic Golden Throne ahead of Mysuru Dasara 2026. The throne will be used by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar for his traditional private durbar from October 11 to 21.

The Mysore Palace is gearing up for the grand Dasara celebrations, with preparations for the royal family's traditional private durbar already underway. Royal scion and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is scheduled to hold the private durbar at the palace's Khas Durbar Hall from October 11 to 21. As part of the preparations, the iconic Golden Throne, also known as the Ratna Simhasana, is being assembled at the palace on October 5 in accordance with age-old royal customs and traditions. The elaborate process is being carried out under strict security and in the presence of palace officials.

Golden Throne Assembly Begins At Palace

The dismantled components of the Golden Throne are first brought out of the palace strongroom, following which a special pooja is performed. A wooden framework is then set up inside the private durbar hall to facilitate the careful assembly of the throne. The entire process is carried out under tight police security and under the supervision of palace officials.

Keeping the centuries-old tradition alive, Veerashaiva men from Gejjagalli village in Mysuru taluk undertake the assembly work. Dressed in traditional attire and after offering prayers, they bring in the six main components of the throne. The Kurmavatara base is placed within a 15-foot-wide space on the Amba Vilas carpet, following which the legs of the throne are fixed. Once the assembly is completed, palace priests perform a pooja, after which the Golden Throne is covered with a white cloth.

Golden Throne Decorated With Royal Symbols

The Golden Throne consists of eight silver bases and six dismantled components. After the main frame and bases are secured, the throne is adorned with several traditional and royal elements, including the Umapakshi, pearl fringes, Makara Torana, 25 pairs of jewels, a pair of golden horses, a pair of plumes and a pair of golden Kalashas. The assembly is completed with the attachment of the lion's face to the throne. Royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar personally oversees the entire assembly process.

Yaduveer's Private Durbar

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will ascend the Golden Throne and conduct the traditional private durbar from October 11 to 21 as part of the Dasara festivities. The private durbar is an important religious and traditional event for the Mysore royal family during Navaratri.

After the Dasara celebrations conclude, the same Veerashaiva men from Gejjagalli will dismantle the Golden Throne on November 19. The dismantled components will then be safely returned to the palace strongroom. As an additional security measure, the palace board has installed CCTV cameras inside the private durbar hall.

Royal Durbar Tradition Continues

The Mysore royal family follows a strict tradition during Navaratri, beginning with the ceremonial removal of the Golden Throne components from the strongroom. The throne is then assembled, traditional poojas are performed and the royal family conducts various rituals associated with Dasara and Vijayadashami.

Yaduveer is scheduled to conduct the private durbar every evening during Navaratri while seated on the Golden Throne. The throne assembly is therefore carried out several days before the celebrations begin to ensure that all arrangements are completed in accordance with royal customs.

Palace Entry Restricted During Dasara

Tourist entry to the Mysore Palace will be restricted on specific days during the Dasara celebrations due to the royal family's religious ceremonies and security arrangements. On October 5, tourist entry will be restricted from 10 am to 1 pm during the Golden Throne assembly.

Similarly, tourist entry will be restricted from 10 am to 1 pm on October 11 during the private durbar. The palace will remain completely closed to tourists throughout October 20 for Ayudha Pooja and October 21 for Vijayadashami. Entry on these days will be limited to visitors with special Dasara passes and tickets. Tourist entry will again be restricted from 10 am to 1 pm on November 19, when the Golden Throne is dismantled and returned to the strongroom.