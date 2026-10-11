A Bengaluru resident sparked a debate after claiming the city's traffic is unfairly criticized following a smooth early-morning trip to the airport. However, many netizens disagreed, pointing out that peak hours, poor road conditions, and unpredictable travel times paint a different picture of the city's daily commute.

A Bengaluru resident questioned the city's image for having a lot of traffic by saying that he got to the airport on time for an early morning trip. People are arguing about whether Bengaluru gets too much flak for a problem that affects other Indian towns as well because of his story. Nihal Shetty said he left home at 6:10 am for a flight scheduled to depart at 8:10 am. He reached the airport with enough time to have breakfast before boarding, despite covering a distance of 35 km. Shetty said that Bengaluru's traffic problems are talked about more than those of other cities in his post on X. He wrote, "35 kms ftw." For people who want to complain about traffic, he said Bengaluru was the "poster child."

Several people disagreed with Shetty, claiming that an early-morning trip may not reflect what Bengaluru's roadways are like at peak hours. One user observed that individuals in Bengaluru frequently discuss travels in terms of time rather than distance travelled.

According to the user, this behaviour demonstrates how much traffic impacts daily travel in the city. Another individual stated that 6 a.m. is normally before the morning rush, which starts about 8 or 9 a.m.

The user provided a different example to show why airport travels might be unexpected. They stated that they departed HSR Layout at 8:30 p.m. for a flight scheduled for 2 a.m. but arrived at Kempegowda International Airport at 12:30 a.m.

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The narrative demonstrated how much travel time may vary based on when a person begins their journey and the traffic on the road. Traffic, according to the argument of another user, is merely one component of the issue. According to the user, roads that are in poor condition, have potholes, have an excessive number of speed breakers, and the driving practices of auto-rickshaw drivers and riders of two-wheelers may make commuting even more difficult.

These responses show why Bengaluru’s traffic remains a regular point of discussion among residents. Even when a journey goes smoothly, others may have very different experiences on the same roads at different times.

Shetty’s post focused on the idea that other Indian cities also face peak-hour congestion and that Bengaluru is often singled out. Those who disagreed argued that the city’s road conditions and uncertain travel times add to the frustration, making daily commutes difficult to plan.