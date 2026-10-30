BESCOM will suspend power supply in over 50 Bengaluru areas on October 31 due to maintenance work at Banashankari and Subramanyapura substations. Check the affected localities and power cut timings.

Bengaluru residents should prepare for temporary power disruptions on Saturday, October 31, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) carries out scheduled maintenance work at two electrical substations in the city. Power supply will be suspended in more than 50 localities under the Banashankari and Subramanyapura substation limits during two separate time slots. The outage is likely to affect households, shops, commercial establishments and other institutions in these areas. Residents and business owners are advised to plan their activities accordingly and make the necessary arrangements in advance to minimise inconvenience during the scheduled maintenance work.

Bengaluru Power Cut on October 31: Check Timings

As part of the scheduled maintenance work, power supply will be disrupted in the affected areas during the following hours:

Banashankari Substation: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Subramanyapura Substation: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

BESCOM has requested residents and business owners to cooperate during the maintenance work. Power supply is expected to resume after the scheduled work is completed.

Bengaluru Power Outage: Areas Under Banashankari Substation

Due to maintenance work at the Banashankari electrical substation, power supply will be suspended from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the following areas:

Katriguppe, Katriguppe Water Tank, Seetha Circle, Bank Colony, Balaji Layout, IT Layout, Dwaraka Nagar, Veerabhadra Nagar, Girinagar, VHBC Layout (Girinagar), Katriguppe Main Road and areas surrounding Uttarahalli Bus Stand.

Other affected localities include Church Road, areas surrounding Shantiniketana School, Hemavathi Water Supply Road, Gundu Muneshwara Temple Road, Raja Gardenia, Paduka Mandira Road, JHBC Layout, M.S. Krishna Mill, Nagappa Layout, Mole Factory Road, Hindustan Granite Road, Agarbatti Factory Road, Krishnappa Layout, Maruti Layout, Vittal Nagar and Samruddhi Layout.

Bengaluru Power Cut: Areas Under Subramanyapura Substation

Under the Subramanyapura substation limits, power supply will be interrupted from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on October 31.

The affected areas include Kumaraswamy Layout, Yadla Nagara, Vasanthapura Slum, Kanaka Layout, Marasandra, Ramachandrappa Layout, Bhuvaneshwari Nagara (KSDP Quarters), Gubbalala, Spring Layout, Swami Palya Road, Uttarahalli and areas surrounding Pratyangira Temple.

The outage will also affect BHCS Layout, Manjunatha Nagara, Canara Bank Colony, Saptagiri Layout, areas surrounding BIPS School, Gowdanapalya and Prestige Lake Ridge.

What Should Bengaluru Residents Know?

Residents in the affected localities are advised to charge their mobile phones, laptops and other essential electronic devices in advance. Households, shops, schools and commercial establishments that rely on electricity should make alternative arrangements to manage the temporary disruption.

The power outage is part of BESCOM's scheduled substation maintenance work. Electricity supply is expected to resume after the respective maintenance activities are completed.